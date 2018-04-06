Caddie Confidential: A perfectly tricky day at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Everything about Augusta National was perfect Thursday. Still, no player posted a really low number. How's that possible? You already know this is where you're getting the true inside scoop. Enjoy the first round edition of Caddie Confidential.

Collins: What was it about the course today that no one was able to go crazy low?

Caddie: Great hole locations. It was cool. Cold in the morning. Greens got some speed to 'em. And I think the fact that it's the first major of the year ... You know, it's like trying to feed a rattlesnake. You do it carefully.

Collins: Not a lot of people have rattlesnakes. ...

Caddie: Nah, but if you did have one you'd feed it carefully.

Collins: I want amateurs and weekend hackers to understand how much different ball distance is when the temperature is cooler. You played on Tuesday and it was 85. This morning, it was around 50. What kind of club difference is that?

Caddie: Oh, it can be a full club to two clubs at times. Cause if you've got cooler temperatures you're going to have wind. So now, not only is the ball not gonna travel because of the cold air, but you've got resistance. So it can make the golf hole play totally different. We hit 8-iron to a hole on Tuesday, now we're hitting between 6- and 5-iron for an approach shot.

Collins: Which hole played the most different?

Caddie: I gotta go with the seventh. The wind was in, a little from the left and we're hitting driver. We hit wedge on Tuesday and we were between 6- and 7-iron [on Thursday]. And basically hit the same type of tee [shot].

Collins: If No. 7 played the hardest, which hole played the easiest because of the weather change?

Caddie: Seemed like people were taking advantage of No. 13 today, even though the wind was not necessarily helping. I was surprised at the clubs players were hitting into the first hole. It played a little longer in the practice rounds, but because there was a little helping wind off the right. I thought No. 1 was playing a little easier than I anticipated. It's still a challenging hole.

Collins: Is there a green that might already be on the edge and could easily get a little squirrely in the next few days?

Caddie: [Nos. 7 and 17]. I happened to venture over to the back right quadrant of 17 today and [there] could be a little potential for iffyness. And 7, it's just such a shallow green. It's crowned left to right and on the left there's iffyness there as well.

Collins: What's the buzz been like this week compared to other years? Did you feel that this week?

Caddie: [Nodding.] I think it's probably three-fold. One, it's the first major of the year and it's the Masters, so everyone's gearing up for it. You got Tiger and his resurgence is adding a little spice to the pot. There's so many other players out there now that are at the top of their games. I mean, it's quite a pot of stew, so to speak.

Collins: For caddies, how much different is it having Tiger here?

Caddie: The only thing that comes to mind -- it's like having the New York Yankees in the playoffs with Tiger being in a tournament. And without him in the tournament, it's like the Yankees are not in the playoffs. It just adds more flavor. More people pay attention. As a caddie, it's fun having him in it. Just as a fan of the game.

Collins: What makes this tournament different than every other tournament, even other majors, for the caddie?

Caddie: Hospitality and the treatment of the caddies. I kind of think the caddie will always hold a special place here at Augusta National. They're held in a high regard. The facilities that we have here, and the fact that it's just a unique tournament all its own. I think all the majors have their own identity, but because of Augusta and its history, because of the club ... I mean what other tournament has ceremonial starters?

Collins: What will be the hardest part about caddying on Friday at the Masters?

Caddie: Just continuing to hit one shot at a time. Being patient.

Collins: What makes that so tough, here?

Caddie: I think human instinct. I think we inherently look ahead or look behind. You have to stay focused on the task at hand. That's all you can do. That's easier said than done. It's hard to do, just staying focused.

Collins: Time for some fun: Have you ever seen a squirrel on the course?

Caddie: I saw a heron today on 13!

Collins: That's a bird?

Caddie: That's a bird.

Collins: And a heron doesn't "sing."

Caddie: I think they're mute. But you know what, I don't know that I've seen squirrels out here.

Collins: In six years, I've never seen one squirrel on that golf course. Lots of squirrel outside Augusta National property but ...

Caddie: There are not that many hardwoods out here. A lot of pine trees and I think squirrels are more associated with hardwoods because of acorns. And you don't see many acorn trees out here.

Collins: But squirrels eat pine nuts and they come from pines cones. ...

Caddie: Where are the squirrels?

Collins: Best caddie food this week for y'all?

Caddie: The green bean casserole we had two days ago.

Collins: They have green bean casserole? Like the thanksgiving kind? Are you serious?

Caddie: Yeah. Green bean casserole. And the chocolate chip cookies are not bad either.

Collins: You see Nicklaus' grandson make the hole-in-one Wednesday?

Caddie: Unbelievable. Unbelievable.

Collins: Did you choke up when Jack started crying talking about it?

Caddie: I'm sitting on my couch. ... How could you not? Hollywood can't make this stuff up.

Collins: Yeah, I choked up too.

Collins: One thing that would surprise people to know?

Caddie: You don't see litter or trash anywhere. Maybe they catch it before it hits the earth.

Collins: Who?

Caddie: There's a crew that's in charge of that.

Collins: That is pretty impressive that 50,000 people could walk through here every day and you don't see one piece of trash on the ground -- ever.

Caddie: I think the squirrels pick it up and then they're quickly escorted off property.