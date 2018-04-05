AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Maybe Jordan Spieth should switch gloves more often.

During the opening round of the Masters, Spieth changed gloves on the 13th fairway because he was struggling to keep a grip on the club.

Suddenly, he ripped off five straight birdies to take control at Augusta National.

Jordan Spieth reacts after his putt on the 16th hole. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Spieth says he ``started pin seeking'' after making the switch, going on to shoot a 6-under 66 that gives him a two-shot lead over Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar.

Spieth stumbled a bit at the 18th hole, where an errant tee shot led to a bogey. But even there, he pulled off a brilliant chip from the edge of the patrons that left him with a tap-in for his final stroke of the day.

Spieth called it a ``fantastic shot'' and says he ``couldn't get it any closer with a bucket of balls.''

As good as he's feeling, Spieth isn't getting ahead of himself. Two years ago, he went to the back nine with a comfortable lead, only to fall apart down the stretch and hand the green jacket to Danny Willett.

As Spieth says, ``I now as well as anybody that anything can happen at Augusta National.''

But the 24-year-old Texan is certainly off to a good start in his quest for a second green jacket. Spieth won the Masters in 2015, and he's also got U.S. Open and British Open titles on his already impressive resume.

This is Spieth's fifth Masters. He won in 2015 and finished in a tie for second two other times. His worst showing was a year ago, when he tied for 11th.

He's played 17 career rounds at Augusta National _ shooting in the 60s six times.

Amazingly, he needed only 10 putts to get through the back nine Thursday.

Kuchar and Finau are Spieth's closest challengers. with 68s.

Finau made five birdies over 12 holes in the opening round, which was a truly amazing performance considering he did it a day after dislocating his left ankle celebrating a hole-in-one in the Par-3 Tournament. Finau popped the ankle back into place. X-rays were negative, and Finau was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

The group at 69 includes Rory McIlroy, who's going for the career Grand Slam, and Henrik Stenson.