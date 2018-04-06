AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Fred Couples is likely going to make the cut at the Masters for the 30th time, which would tie Gary Player for the second most in tournament history.

Only six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus (37) made more cuts at Augusta National.

Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, shot a 2-over 74 in the second round Friday. He rallied after a tough stretch on the back nine, making three birdies in four holes to get back to even. He limped home with bogeys on two of the final three holes.

Still, it ended up being a solid day for the golfer nicknamed "Boom Boom.''

The projected cutline is 5 over, making Couples' weekend stay almost a certainty. Couples and Player hold the record of consecutive cuts made (23) at the Masters. Couples made every cut from 1982 through 2007.