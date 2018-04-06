Tiger Woods' shot rolls off the green into the water en route to his second bogey of the day. (0:22)

The good news for Tiger Woods? He'll be playing the weekend at the Masters.

The bad? He has a lot of ground to make up if he wants to contend come Sunday at Augusta National.

Woods never got on track in his second round Friday, opening with a bogey and finishing with a 3-over-par 75. He stands at 4-over for the tournament after an opening-round 73, with the projected cut line coming at 5 over.

"I didn't hit my irons very well at all," he told ESPN after the round. "And I hit so many good putts that didn't go in."

Patrick Reed was leading the Masters at 10 under when Woods finished his round.

Woods hit his approach at the par-4 fifth into the bushes, leading to a double bogey. He made the turn in 3-over and gave another back at the par-3 12th when he hit another tee shot into Rae's Creek. He rebounded with his first birdie on a par 5 this week at No. 13 and then another at the par-5 15th, but any momentum gained stalled with a bogey-4 on the 16th.

The 75 marked Woods' ninth consecutive round over par in a major championship. It started with a final-round 73 at the 2015 Masters -- the last time he played at Augusta National. The 4-over total is the third-worst score through 36 holes in Woods' Masters career.

"I'm going to have to shoot a special weekend and get help," he said when asked about his chances to win.