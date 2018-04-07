Tommy Fleetwood is soaking it in -- and dropping them in -- at Augusta

Andy North discusses what Rory McIlroy needs to do to overcome a 3-shot deficit to Patrick Reed to win the Masters on Sunday. (1:18)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- As he climbed the leaderboard Saturday and went on a five-hole birdie run in the process, Tommy Fleetwood looked every bit the man comfortable in his own skin around Augusta National, flowing locks and all.

While the lords of Augusta might take issue with the long hair that pours out from his cap, they clearly much appreciate his style and demeanor, especially as he posted his best score ever Saturday at the home of the Masters.

Fleetwood, 27, birdied five straight holes on the back nine for a 6-under-par 66 that for a time put him squarely in contention through 54 holes, before Patrick Reed made a couple of back-nine eagles.

Still, the Englishman finds himself is a nice spot heading into the final round. And it is important to note that this is just his 11th major championship. He is tied for sixth, eight strokes back of Reed and five back of second-place Rory McIlroy.

Tommy Fleetwood, with his beard and flowing locks, is tied for sixth, eight strokes back of Reed and five back of second-place Rory McIlroy at the Masters Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

"If you look at steps in your career, I'm trying to win consistently in Europe,'' Fleetwood said. "I've come over and played in America this year a bit more, and I guess I want to win in America. And getting up there on the leaderboards in majors, I'm guessing that comes before winning one, most of the time. Sometimes it doesn't.

"But I'm on the right track and I've just got to keep improving. Majors are the toughest tests, and that's where your game gets found out most of the time. If you can perform and have confidence on the major courses, it's going to help you all the way through no matter what you're doing.''

In 10 previous major championship starts, Fleetwood had missed five cuts. His best finish was fourth last year at the U.S. Open, where he got a taste of being in contention but also saw Brooks Koepka run away with the title.

Last year at the Masters, Fleetwood played Augusta National for the first time and shot scores of 78-74 to miss the cut. He went 72-72 through the first two rounds playing with Tiger Woods and getting a taste of the hysteria that comes with it.

"Playing with Tiger Woods at the Masters ... it doesn't come any better, does it?'' Fleetwood said. "If you didn't know who he was and you'd never met him before and you had no idea, I'd have walked off and I'd thought, I really enjoyed playing with him there today. It was great.

"So I enjoyed that side of it. It was nice to be kind of at the forefront of the atmosphere of Tiger Woods's return, really. I enjoyed it. And I think the fans here in particular are very, very good. They are very respectful and very nice to play in front of. For two days it was busy and it was great, and there were good vibes and I enjoyed it.''

That positive energy rubbed off Saturday, as Fleetwood got off to a good start, made that run on the back nine and his only bogey at the 18th, finishing a 210, 6 under for the tournament.

He's well back of the lead, but seems in no way bothered.

"Generally people don't win on their first or second attempt (at the Masters),'' he said. "As much as it suits my eye, and hopefully I'll have many more times where I'll play the tournament, there's so much to learn on the golf course.

"And I'm kind of really enjoying doing it. You know, we turn up at so many tournaments and we have two days to prepare and you can generally get a really good feel for it, and Augusta, you never feel like you've done enough. You never feel like you can actually do enough. I've enjoyed that side of it.''