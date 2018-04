SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Authorities said no one survived a fiery plane crash Monday night on a suburban Phoenix golf course adjacent to the grounds where the PGA Tour holds a popular tournament.

ABC15 reported that emergency crews responded to the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course, the sister course to the Stadium Course where the Waste Management Phoenix Open is held each February.

Police said multiple people onboard died, but the exact number was not immediately released. Nobody on the ground was hurt.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the Piper PA-24 Comanche went down on Scottsdale shortly before 9 p.m. Monday.

The single-engine Comanche can have four or six seats.

Kenitzer said it's unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft or what caused it to crash.