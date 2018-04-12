The WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, staged in Akron, Ohio, for all but one year since 1999, is moving to Memphis, Tennessee, in 2019 under the title sponsorship of the PGA Tour's umbrella sponsor, FedEx.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the move Thursday, and also said the Senior Players Championship on the Champions Tour would be moving to Akron next year to be played at Firestone Country Club.

The newly named WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will be played at TPC Southwind and will replace the regular tour stop that is now played at the same venue. It is expected to keep its August date, meaning there will be an opening on the PGA Tour schedule in 2019 the week before the U.S. Open -- though the dates for the 2019 WGC event have not been determined.

The PGA Tour has staged a tournament in Memphis every year since 1958 starting at Colonial Country Club before moving to TPC Southwind in 1989.

The WGC-Bridgestone Invitational will be played for a final time at Firestone Country Club, Aug. 2-9. Tiger Woods, who is not yet eligible for the tournament, has won it eight times at Firestone.