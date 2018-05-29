STILLWATER, Okla. -- Broc Everett of Augusta University made good on his second chance, holing a 15-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Brandon Mancheno of Auburn for the NCAA individual title.

It was Everett's first college victory, and it was the biggest of them all.

Everett had a 10-foot birdie putt to win in regulation and missed it to the right while closing with a 1-under 71 at Karsten Creek Golf Club. He finished at 7-under 281 and tied Mancheno, who closed with a 72. Mancheno made double-bogey on the 17th hole and got up-and-down for birdie on the 18th.

In the playoff on the par-5 18th, Mancheno pulled his second shot to the right against a tree, a difficult shot for a left-hander. He chipped through the green and did well to make par. Everett laid up from the rough and hit wedge to 15 feet behind the hole. He raised both arms as the ball dropped in for birdie.

Oklahoma State led eight teams into the match play portion of the championship that decides the team title. The Cowboys had the low team score by eight shots on their home course.

The other teams to advance were Duke, Texas Tech, defending champion Oklahoma, Auburn, Alabama, Texas and Texas A&M.