        <
        >

          Ranking every player in the U.S. Open field

          play
          Tiger doesn't make Collins' top 10 players at U.S. Open (1:36)

          Michael Collins breaks down the U.S. Open field and explains where Tiger Woods lands among the top players. (1:36)

          Jun 13, 2018
          • Michael CollinsESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer/video talent for ESPN.com
            • Worked for several players as PGA Tour caddie
            • Former stand-up comedian

          Rank every player in the U.S. Open field from top to bottom?! It'll be "fun," my editor said. Take it as a "little challenge," my editor said. What my editor didn't tell me was that I would end up locking myself in a room for half a day with three pots of coffee and a lot less leg hair (I don't have hair on my head to pull out). Here's your list, and if you see a guy walking from Shinnecock Hills toward Bristol, Connecticut, it's just me taking some raw, seven-day-old shrimp to my editor. You know, as a thank you!

          1. Dustin Johnson
          The new world No. 1 is blessed with the memory of a goldfish and couldn't care less that no one has won the week before the U.S. Open and then won the U.S. Open. DJ's A-game is better than everyone else's A-game right now.

          2. Justin Rose
          Coming off an impressive win at Colonial two weeks ago, Rose seems like a guy built for big major moments. This week will feel similar to when he finished second to Sergio Garcia at the Masters.

          3. Rickie Fowler
          Late last year I picked Rickie to win the Masters and the U.S. Open. If not for some steady play from Patrick Reed in April at Augusta, well ... Now, Fowler plays his first event as an engaged man, and he's a bridesmaid (kind of) again.

          4. Rory McIlroy
          After frustratingly missing the cut at the Players Championship, McIlroy has finished second in a European Tour event and tied for eighth at the Memorial. Wide, receptive fairways this week at Shinnecock Hills will bring McIlroy back into the mix for his second U.S. Open title.

          5. Jordan Spieth
          Isn't Spieth coming off a missed cut at Memorial? Yes, but Spieth always finds a way to figure it out. Since the 2016 U.S. Open. He has bounced back from a missed cut to win only once, that was when he whiffed at the Players and won the Byron Nelson. The player who doesn't seem in form but plays great in majors -- Jordan Spieth.

          6. Jason Day
          Remember that time Jason Day and Jordan Spieth started battling at Chambers Bay when Day got vertigo? Imagine that Jason Day without vertigo. No need to imagine -- he's here this week.

          7. Justin Thomas
          Sure, he may have lost the No. 1 ranking, but it ain't because he's playing bad. Since winning the 2017 PGA Championship, Thomas has finished outside the top 22 just once.

          8. Brooks Koepka
          Some guys, after taking an injury timeout, come back by missing some cuts and slowly get back to playing form. Koepka already has a T-11 at the Players Championship followed by a runner-up at the Colonial. This defending champ won't give back his title so easily.

          9. Bryson DeChambeau
          Here is Sleeper No. 1. The winner of this year's Memorial Tournament hasn't had a great track record at the U.S. Open. Two missed cuts (2015, 2017) and a T-15 (2016). Still, don't underestimate the power of winning at Jack's place leading into this U.S. Open.

          10. Patrick Cantlay
          Hello, Sleeper No. 2 (if you can call the 29th ranked player in the world a "sleeper"). Sure, his win was technically in 2017, but during this current season, he's not resting on his laurels. He comes in this week off a T-4 at the Memorial.

          11. Tommy Fleetwood
          12. Thorbjorn Olesen
          13. Bubba Watson
          14. Rafael Cabrera Bello
          15. Xander Schauffele
          16. Jon Rahm
          17. Shane Lowry
          18. Brendan Steele
          19. Louis Oosthuizen
          20. Patrick Reed
          21. Charl Schwartzel
          22. Hideki Matsuyama
          23. Kevin Kisner
          24. Jason Dufner
          25. Matthew Fitzpatrick

          26. Tiger Woods
          27. Henrik Stenson
          28. Sergio Garcia
          29. Webb Simpson
          30. Francesco Molinari
          31. Alex Noren
          32. Kevin Chappell
          33. Charley Hoffman
          34. Sebastian Munoz
          35. Alexander Levy
          36. Steve Stricker
          37. Kyle Stanley
          38. Ian Poulter
          39. Richie Ramsay
          40. Cameron Smith
          41. Adam Scott
          42. Braden Thornberry
          43. Peter Uihlein
          44. Marc Leishman
          45. Daniel Berger
          46. Charles Howell III
          47. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
          48. Gary Woodland
          49. Lucas Glover

          50. Jhonattan Vegas
          51. Paul Casey
          52. Aaron Baddeley
          53. Branden Grace
          54. Adam Hadwin
          55. Jimmy Walker
          56. Ross Fisher
          57. Chesson Hadley
          58. Keegan Bradley
          59. Lanto Griffin
          60. Russell Knox
          61. Ryan Lumsden (a)
          62. Danny Willett
          63. Philip Barbaree
          64. Tony Finau
          65. Russell Henley
          66. Zach Johnson
          67. Dylan Frittelli
          68. Noah Goodwin (a)
          69. Harry Ellis
          70. Christopher Babcock
          71. Mickey DeMorat
          72. Bill Haas
          73. Andrew Johnston
          74. Martin Kaymer

          75. Tyrrell Hatton
          76. Roberto Castro
          77. Dean Burmester
          78. Brian Harman
          79. Tyler Duncan
          80. Sungjae Im
          81. Brian Gay
          82. Haotong Li
          83. Mackenzie Hughes
          84. Patrick Rodgers
          85. Jacob Bergeron (a)
          86. Matt Kuchar
          87. Ernie Els
          88. Scott Gregory
          89. Si Woo Kim
          90. Doug Ghim
          91. Jim Furyk
          92. Stewart Hagestad
          93. Shintaro Ban (a)
          94. Theo Humphrey (a)
          95. Matt Jones
          96. Satoshi Kodaira
          97. Luis Gagne (a)
          98. Luke List
          99. Graeme McDowell

          100. Eric Axley
          101. Ryan Fox
          102. Tom Lewis
          103. Phil Mickelson
          104. Aaron Wise
          105. Harold Varner III
          106. Tim Wilkinson
          107. Michael Block
          108. Dylan Meyer
          109. Cameron Wilson
          110. Brian Stuard
          111. Kristoffer Reitan
          112. Scott Stallings
          113. Brandt Snedeker
          114. Richy Werenski
          115. Will Grimmer
          116. Jason Scrivener
          117. David Bransdon
          118. David Gazzolo
          119. Timothy Wiseman (a)
          120. Paul Waring
          121. Ollie Schniederjans
          122. Tyler Strafaci (a)
          123. Franklin Huang (a)
          124. Matt Wallace
          125. Wenchong Liang
          126. Shubhankar Sharma
          127. Rhett Rasmussen (a)
          128. Pat Perez
          129. Calum Hill
          130. Sulman Raza
          131. Michael Putnam
          132. Trey Mullinax
          133. Shota Akiyoshi
          134. Sung Joon Park
          135. Lucas Herbert
          136. Matthieu Pavon
          137. Chris Naegel
          138. William Zalatoris
          139. Matt Parziale
          140. James Morrison
          141. Garrett Rank
          142. Sebastian Vazquez
          143. Kenny Perry
          144. Byeong Hun An
          145. Michael Hebert
          146. Cole Miller
          147. Chun An Yu (a)
          148. Sam Burns
          149. Ryan Evans
          150. Emiliano Grillo
          151. Rikua Hoshino
          152. Michael Miller
          153. Scott Piercy
          154. Ted Potter Jr.
          155. Chez Reavie
          156. Matthew Southgate

          * (a) denotes amateur

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices