Ranking every player in the U.S. Open field

Rank every player in the U.S. Open field from top to bottom?! It'll be "fun," my editor said. Take it as a "little challenge," my editor said. What my editor didn't tell me was that I would end up locking myself in a room for half a day with three pots of coffee and a lot less leg hair (I don't have hair on my head to pull out). Here's your list, and if you see a guy walking from Shinnecock Hills toward Bristol, Connecticut, it's just me taking some raw, seven-day-old shrimp to my editor. You know, as a thank you!

ESPN Illustration

1. Dustin Johnson

The new world No. 1 is blessed with the memory of a goldfish and couldn't care less that no one has won the week before the U.S. Open and then won the U.S. Open. DJ's A-game is better than everyone else's A-game right now.

2. Justin Rose

Coming off an impressive win at Colonial two weeks ago, Rose seems like a guy built for big major moments. This week will feel similar to when he finished second to Sergio Garcia at the Masters.

3. Rickie Fowler

Late last year I picked Rickie to win the Masters and the U.S. Open. If not for some steady play from Patrick Reed in April at Augusta, well ... Now, Fowler plays his first event as an engaged man, and he's a bridesmaid (kind of) again.

4. Rory McIlroy

After frustratingly missing the cut at the Players Championship, McIlroy has finished second in a European Tour event and tied for eighth at the Memorial. Wide, receptive fairways this week at Shinnecock Hills will bring McIlroy back into the mix for his second U.S. Open title.

5. Jordan Spieth

Isn't Spieth coming off a missed cut at Memorial? Yes, but Spieth always finds a way to figure it out. Since the 2016 U.S. Open. He has bounced back from a missed cut to win only once, that was when he whiffed at the Players and won the Byron Nelson. The player who doesn't seem in form but plays great in majors -- Jordan Spieth.

6. Jason Day

Remember that time Jason Day and Jordan Spieth started battling at Chambers Bay when Day got vertigo? Imagine that Jason Day without vertigo. No need to imagine -- he's here this week.

7. Justin Thomas

Sure, he may have lost the No. 1 ranking, but it ain't because he's playing bad. Since winning the 2017 PGA Championship, Thomas has finished outside the top 22 just once.

8. Brooks Koepka

Some guys, after taking an injury timeout, come back by missing some cuts and slowly get back to playing form. Koepka already has a T-11 at the Players Championship followed by a runner-up at the Colonial. This defending champ won't give back his title so easily.

9. Bryson DeChambeau

Here is Sleeper No. 1. The winner of this year's Memorial Tournament hasn't had a great track record at the U.S. Open. Two missed cuts (2015, 2017) and a T-15 (2016). Still, don't underestimate the power of winning at Jack's place leading into this U.S. Open.

10. Patrick Cantlay

Hello, Sleeper No. 2 (if you can call the 29th ranked player in the world a "sleeper"). Sure, his win was technically in 2017, but during this current season, he's not resting on his laurels. He comes in this week off a T-4 at the Memorial.

11. Tommy Fleetwood

12. Thorbjorn Olesen

13. Bubba Watson

14. Rafael Cabrera Bello

15. Xander Schauffele

16. Jon Rahm

17. Shane Lowry

18. Brendan Steele

19. Louis Oosthuizen

20. Patrick Reed

21. Charl Schwartzel

22. Hideki Matsuyama

23. Kevin Kisner

24. Jason Dufner

25. Matthew Fitzpatrick

It's been a decade since Tiger Woods won his last major title. It came at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

26. Tiger Woods

27. Henrik Stenson

28. Sergio Garcia

29. Webb Simpson

30. Francesco Molinari

31. Alex Noren

32. Kevin Chappell

33. Charley Hoffman

34. Sebastian Munoz

35. Alexander Levy

36. Steve Stricker

37. Kyle Stanley

38. Ian Poulter

39. Richie Ramsay

40. Cameron Smith

41. Adam Scott

42. Braden Thornberry

43. Peter Uihlein

44. Marc Leishman

45. Daniel Berger

46. Charles Howell III

47. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

48. Gary Woodland

49. Lucas Glover

Zach Johnson knows how to win major championships. Length, though, could be an issue at this U.S. Open. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

50. Jhonattan Vegas

51. Paul Casey

52. Aaron Baddeley

53. Branden Grace

54. Adam Hadwin

55. Jimmy Walker

56. Ross Fisher

57. Chesson Hadley

58. Keegan Bradley

59. Lanto Griffin

60. Russell Knox

61. Ryan Lumsden (a)

62. Danny Willett

63. Philip Barbaree

64. Tony Finau

65. Russell Henley

66. Zach Johnson

67. Dylan Frittelli

68. Noah Goodwin (a)

69. Harry Ellis

70. Christopher Babcock

71. Mickey DeMorat

72. Bill Haas

73. Andrew Johnston

74. Martin Kaymer

Matt Kuchar is still searching for his first major title. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

75. Tyrrell Hatton

76. Roberto Castro

77. Dean Burmester

78. Brian Harman

79. Tyler Duncan

80. Sungjae Im

81. Brian Gay

82. Haotong Li

83. Mackenzie Hughes

84. Patrick Rodgers

85. Jacob Bergeron (a)

86. Matt Kuchar

87. Ernie Els

88. Scott Gregory

89. Si Woo Kim

90. Doug Ghim

91. Jim Furyk

92. Stewart Hagestad

93. Shintaro Ban (a)

94. Theo Humphrey (a)

95. Matt Jones

96. Satoshi Kodaira

97. Luis Gagne (a)

98. Luke List

99. Graeme McDowell

The U.S. Open is the one missing piece in Phil Mickelson's list of major accomplishments. Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire

100. Eric Axley

101. Ryan Fox

102. Tom Lewis

103. Phil Mickelson

104. Aaron Wise

105. Harold Varner III

106. Tim Wilkinson

107. Michael Block

108. Dylan Meyer

109. Cameron Wilson

110. Brian Stuard

111. Kristoffer Reitan

112. Scott Stallings

113. Brandt Snedeker

114. Richy Werenski

115. Will Grimmer

116. Jason Scrivener

117. David Bransdon

118. David Gazzolo

119. Timothy Wiseman (a)

120. Paul Waring

121. Ollie Schniederjans

122. Tyler Strafaci (a)

123. Franklin Huang (a)

124. Matt Wallace

125. Wenchong Liang

126. Shubhankar Sharma

127. Rhett Rasmussen (a)

128. Pat Perez

129. Calum Hill

130. Sulman Raza

131. Michael Putnam

132. Trey Mullinax

133. Shota Akiyoshi

134. Sung Joon Park

135. Lucas Herbert

136. Matthieu Pavon

137. Chris Naegel

138. William Zalatoris

139. Matt Parziale

140. James Morrison

141. Garrett Rank

142. Sebastian Vazquez

143. Kenny Perry

144. Byeong Hun An

145. Michael Hebert

146. Cole Miller

147. Chun An Yu (a)

148. Sam Burns

149. Ryan Evans

150. Emiliano Grillo

151. Rikua Hoshino

152. Michael Miller

153. Scott Piercy

154. Ted Potter Jr.

155. Chez Reavie

156. Matthew Southgate

* (a) denotes amateur