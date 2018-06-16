GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Anna Nordqvist and Lee-Anne Pace each shot 8-under 64 on Saturday to share the third-round lead in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Anna Nordqvist of Sweden reacts to a birdie on the 18th hole during the third round of the Meijer LPGA Classic. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Nordqvist and Pace each birdied four of the first five holes and two of the last three -- each making 20-footers on the par-4 18th -- in their bogey-free rounds at Blythefield. They were at 18-under 198.

Nordqvist, from Sweden, has eight LPGA Tour victories, winning the Founders Cup and The Evian Championship last year. Pace, from South Africa, won the 2014 Blue Bay LPGA in China for her lone tour title.

Second-round leader So Yeon Ryu was third at 16 under after a 69. Angela Stanford (66) and Caroline Masson (68) were another stroke back.