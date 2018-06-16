SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Rickie Fowler was a popular choice to contend for his first major title at the U.S. Open. After two rounds, he was 2 over par and in the mix.

Then Fowler flopped.

Rickie Fowler had three double-bogeys and one triple during the third round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

In one of the ugliest rounds of his career, Fowler fell in a flurry of "others'' at Shinnecock Hills. He had three double-bogeys and one triple for an 84 on Saturday. He stands at 16 over par heading into Sunday's final round.

Fowler had a 7 on the 10th hole. His double-bogeys came on the third, eighth and 15th holes. Birdies? Forget about it.

His was one of eight 80s in the third round.