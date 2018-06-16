        <
        >

          Rickie Fowler flops with a third-round 84 at U.S. Open

          7:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Rickie Fowler was a popular choice to contend for his first major title at the U.S. Open. After two rounds, he was 2 over par and in the mix.

          Then Fowler flopped.

          In one of the ugliest rounds of his career, Fowler fell in a flurry of "others'' at Shinnecock Hills. He had three double-bogeys and one triple for an 84 on Saturday. He stands at 16 over par heading into Sunday's final round.

          Fowler had a 7 on the 10th hole. His double-bogeys came on the third, eighth and 15th holes. Birdies? Forget about it.

          His was one of eight 80s in the third round.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices