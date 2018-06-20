Phil Mickelson's putt on 13 is off the mark, so he runs after it and hits the ball while it is still in motion, earning a 2-stroke penalty. (1:26)

Four days after hitting a moving ball at the U.S. Open, which cost him a two-stroke penalty and ignited a firestorm of criticism over his handling of the situation, Phil Mickelson on Wednesday apologized for his actions.

"I know this should've come sooner, but it's taken me a few days to calm down," Mickelson said in a text message to Golf.com. "My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I'm sorry."

Mickelson rolled a downhill putt past the hole on the 13th green in Saturday's third round. Instead of waiting for the ball to come to a stop, Mickelson jogged toward it and hit it again before the ball had a chance to roll well past the hole and likely off the green. He was assessed a two-stroke penalty and made a 10 on the hole en route to an 81, which matched his highest score ever in the U.S. Open.

After the round, Mickelson showed no regret about how he handled the situation and said he was simply taking advantage of the rules.

"I don't mean it disrespectful; if you're taking it that way, that's not on me,'' Mickelson said immediately after the round. "I'm sorry that you're taking it that way, it's certainly not meant that way. Sometimes in these situations, it's just easier to take the two shots and move on.''

Some called for Mickelson to be disqualified. He spoke with USGA officials after the round to discuss whether he should indeed play Sunday's final round.

"Phil really did want to understand how the rule operates because he didn't want to ... as he said to me, 'Mike, I don't want to play in this championship if I should have been disqualified,'" USGA chief executive Mike Davis said. "That's where we clarified that 'Phil, you make a stroke at a moving ball, so we have to apply that rule.'

"That's different than if he had deliberately just stopped the ball or whacked it in another direction or something like that. So it's just us applying the rules.''

Mickelson played Sunday, shooting 1-under 69, including a par at the 13th hole.

On Tuesday at the Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth said he understood the position of those who criticized Mickelson, but he also believes Mickelson meant no disrespect the game and its rules.

"Phil knows the rules," Spieth said. "If there was a chance it was going to go back behind the bunker and he's got to chip back or he was going to play off the green anyways ... so he was potentially saving himself a shot. So if that was the intent, then what's the harm in that? He's playing for the best score he can.

"I don't think people thought that was the intent, but I'll take his word it was his intent. He knows the rules."