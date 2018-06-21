        <
          Tommy Fleetwood endures difficult day at BMW International Open

          Tommy Fleetwood finished the day two over par as the wind got the better of the Brit. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
          2:48 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Tommy Fleetwood was one of many who failed to cope with blustery conditions at the BMW International Open as Sebastien Gros carded a 68 to take an early lead

          It was a difficult day in Germany with more than three quarters of the field being over par and not a single player avoided at least one bogey.

          However, Gros' four-under 68 was enough to see him top the leaderboard heading into Friday's second round.

          A shot behind Gros are Scott Jamieson, Arron Rai and Henric Sturehed and Spaniard Jorge Campillo, who bogeyed the final hole to leave Gros as the sole leader.

          Tommy Fleetwood, who is playing for the first time since narrowly missing out on a first major title at the U.S. Open last week, was among those that struggled with the world No. 10 carding a 74.

          Fleetwood, with father Pete as his caddie, dropped five shots in five holes to cap off a day that he would rather forget.

