Anne Van Dam leads the Ladies European Thailand Championship after the first round after making a flying start amid the humidity.

The Dutchwoman edged out Aunchisa Utama for the clubhouse lead after carding a five-under 67 despite double bogeying the par-4 15th.

Utama, a local of the Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club course, kept the pressure on Van Dam though, making several long-range puts. However, she did not have quite enough to overhaul Van Dam.

England's Gabriella Cowley and Australian Whitney Hillier join Utama on four-under, while Scotland's Michelle Thomas shot her first career hole-in-one.