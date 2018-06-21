        <
          Anne Van Dam makes flying start to Thailand Open

          Anne Van Dam is a rising star of the Ladies European Tour having won the 2016 Xiamen International Ladies Open. David Cannon/Getty Images
          4:03 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Anne Van Dam leads the Ladies European Thailand Championship after the first round after making a flying start amid the humidity.

          The Dutchwoman edged out Aunchisa Utama for the clubhouse lead after carding a five-under 67 despite double bogeying the par-4 15th.

          Utama, a local of the Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club course, kept the pressure on Van Dam though, making several long-range puts. However, she did not have quite enough to overhaul Van Dam.

          England's Gabriella Cowley and Australian Whitney Hillier join Utama on four-under, while Scotland's Michelle Thomas shot her first career hole-in-one.

