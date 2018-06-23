ROGERS, Ark. -- Former University of Arkansas star Gaby Lopez shot a career-low 8-under 63 to take the first-round lead of the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship on Friday.

Lopez starred as a three-time All-American for the Razorbacks before joining the LPGA Tour in 2016. Despite flashes of potential, Lopez had yet to join the ranks of the world's best -- missing the cut in her past two tournaments and entering this week ranked 136th in the world.

For a day, at least, the Mexican standout felt right at home atop the leaderboard in her adopted home state.

"I feel like home," Lopez said. "I feel so, so comfortable out here, because I feel that everyone and every single person out here is just rooting for us."

Lopez opened her round with two consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 30 on her front nine. She needed only 25 putts and finished two shots off the course record of 61. She overcame a poor drive on the par-5 18th to finish with a par and keep her place at the top of the leaderboard.

Her previous low score was a 64 last year, and she matched her career best by finishing at 8 under.

Moriya Jutanugarn was a stroke back along with Minjee Lee, Catriona Matthew, Nasa Hataoka, Lizette Salas, Mirim Lee and Aditi Ashok. Six others finished at 6 under on a day when only 26 of the 144 players finished over par.

Jutanugarn finished second at the tournament last year and is trying to win for the second time on the LPGA Tour this year. Her younger sister, Ariya, is already a two-time winner this year and shot an opening-round 66.

Former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis, another former University of Arkansas star who won this event in 2007 and 2014, finished with a 66. She's expecting her first child in early November

Defending champion So Yeon Ryu, coming off a victory Sunday in Michigan, shot a 67.