          Injured Paul Lawrie to miss Open return to Carnoustie

          8:37 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LONDON -- Paul Lawrie, who won The Open in 1999 at Carnoustie following a dramatic collapse by Jean Van de Velde, will miss next month's edition at the same venue because of injury.

          "It is with regret that I announce my withdrawal from all Tour events for the remainder of the current season," Lawrie, 49, said in a statement on Monday.

          "Unfortunately, both the back and foot injuries I have been carrying for the last six months, and more, have become debilitating, to the point where I am not currently able to compete at the highest level."

          Van de Velde, hoping to become France's second Open champion after Arnaud Massy claimed the Claret Jug in 1907, led by 3 shots on the final tee of regulation play but then proceeded to triple-bogey the last hole.

          That meant Van de Velde went into a playoff with Lawrie and American Justin Leonard, and it was the Scottish player who prevailed on home turf.

          The Open begins July 19.

