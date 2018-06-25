Don't expect to see Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson as partners at the Ryder Cup later this year.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk pretty much put an end to that thought Monday during an appearance on Golf Channel.

The pairing of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the 2004 Ryder Cup was "a great decision for Europe," Colin Montgomerie joked. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

"It worked out so well the first time," Furyk said, chuckling, as he referred to the 2004 matches at Oakland Hills, where U.S. captain Hal Sutton put Woods and Mickelson together on the first day and watched them go 0-2 as the team suffered a lopsided defeat.

Colin Montgomerie, who was with Furyk during the appearance at the CVS Charity Classic, added: "It was a great decision for Europe!"

Montgomerie and Padraig Harrington defeated Woods and Mickelson 2 and 1 in the morning four-ball match that day. Later, Woods and Mickelson lost 1-up to Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood in foursomes.

Woods and Mickelson were part of the U.S. Ryder Cup task force following the last defeat in 2014 that has since morphed into the Ryder Cup committee, which includes the two of them and the current captain. Woods has been named a vice captain by Furyk for this year's team, which will play against Europe in France from Sept 28-30.

"I hope they're both watching, because they just fell off the couch laughing," Furyk said. "I wouldn't guess that would be a good idea as captain, I'm just saying."

Mickelson, 48, is looking to be part of his 12th consecutive team and is 10th in the points standings. Woods, 42, has not played in the Ryder Cup since the U.S.'s loss at Medinah in 2012. He is 39th in points, with the top eight through the PGA Championship qualifying automatically. Furyk will add four players before the Tour Championship.

Furyk has been asked often about Woods being a pick and has typically responded with positive reviews of the comeback. He said Monday he has not spoken to Woods about what he needs to accomplish in order to get picked.

"He hasn't played as big of a schedule as everybody else," Furyk said. "But when he has played, he's played pretty well. Definitely an eye-opener for everyone."