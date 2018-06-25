Bubba Watson staged a remarkable final round comeback at the Travelers Championship on Sunday rallying from six shots back to capture the tournament title for the third time.

But it was his post-win $200,000 donation to the tournament's primary charity, the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, that may go down as his weekend's most revered accomplishment.

"It is such an honor to be a part of this tournament, they've always made me feel like family," Watson said in a statement. "Every year they're making improvements, making the tournament better, growing the charitable donations, doing more for the families, caddies, fans. I can't say enough about how impressive this tournament is and how much they impact the community by giving back."

Thank YOU to the whole community out in the Hartford area! Honored to be apart of this! https://t.co/RBIvwNHkjp — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) June 25, 2018

"All of us at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp were thrilled to see Bubba win his third Travelers Championship and we are over the moon delighted by this incredibly generous gift," Hole in the Wall Gang Camp CEO Jimmy Canton said. "Both Bubba and Angie are deeply committed to helping children in need and we are so grateful for their friendship."

Andy Bessette, the executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Travelers, was also appreciative of Watson's donation.

"Bubba is a tremendous person with a huge heart, and this unbelievable gesture is a demonstration of how much he cares about others," Bessette said.