KILDEER, Ill. -- World No. 1 Inbee Park is energized and ready to take aim at her eighth major.

The thumb and back that bothered her in recent years are fine. Though, one thing is weighing on the LPGA Hall of Famer entering the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Someone broke into her house in Las Vegas last week, and she's still not sure exactly what was taken.

"Talking to police, talking to insurance," Park said. "It's so hard when you're not there trying to figure out what's lost. I mean, this is the life we get on the road."

Park did say she keeps most of her trophies, including an Olympic gold medal she won in Rio two years ago, in her native South Korea.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.