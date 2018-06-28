POTOMAC, Md. -- Tiger Woods had a new putter in his bag, the first time he has used something other than his trusted Scotty Cameron in nearly three years. But that did not solve his problems during the first round of the Quicken Loans National on Thursday.

Woods gave himself several chances later in the round, but he might have scored just as well using a sledgehammer, given the few legitimate opportunities he gave himself early at TPC Potomac followed by some poor efforts on the greens later.

A double-bogey on the par-6 sixth hole after a poor drive was difficult to overcome without the ability to make birdies on the par-70 course, where he was playing for the first time this week. He didn't make his first birdie until the 14th hole -- a 3-footer after nearly driving the green. He settled for an even-par 70.

After putting poorly for several tournaments, Tiger Woods showed up at TPC Potomac with a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 that he used in practice and decided to go with on Thursday. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 14-time major champion, who is playing the tournament he hosts for the first time since 2015, has again put himself in danger of missing the 36-hole cut. Two weeks ago, he shot rounds of 78-72 at Shinnecock at the U.S. Open, his second missed cut of the year.

Andrew Landry, who won the Valero Texas Open earlier this year, was leading with a 63. Billy Horschel, Andrew Putnam and J.J. Spaun shot 64.

This is Woods' 11th start of 2018 after playing just twice early in 2017 before a spinal fusion surgery kept him from swinging a golf club for six months. Woods has four top-12 finishes but has finished closer than five shots to the winner just one time, at the Valspar Championship, where he missed a playoff by one stroke.

Woods has won the Quicken Loans event twice, in 2009 and 2012, but it was then played at nearby Congressional Country Club. The tournament was played at TPC Potomac last year for the first time when Woods was still recovering.

After putting poorly for several tournaments, Woods showed up with a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 that he used in practice and decided to go with on Thursday.

After a slow start, Woods missed from 17 feet for birdie at the eighth, then made two nice par saves at the 10th and 11th. He missed a 12-footer at the 12th and a 6-footer at the 13th, then made his first birdie when chipping up to 3 feet at the 14th. He followed with a nice approach to 7 feet at the 15th but never hit the hole, but then made birdie.