COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Jerry Kelly shot 1-under 69 in calm conditions at the Broadmoor to cling to a one-shot lead over his playing partner, Miguel Angel Jimenez, with Friday morning's rounds complete at the U.S. Senior Open.

Kelly will head into the weekend at 5 under, a shot ahead of Jimenez, who birdied the par-5 ninth to close his round at 2-under 68.

Jerry Kelly hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during round two of the U.S. Senior Open Championship at The Broadmoor Golf Club. Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Tim Petrovic had the round of the tournament so far, shooting 30 over his second nine holes to finish with a 65 and move to 3-under par for the tournament.

Rocco Mediate and Kevin Sutherland were among those starting their afternoon rounds at 2 under.

Winds were expected to pick up in the afternoon after a morning that saw five below-par scores, including a 68 from Davis Love III and a 67 from Philip Golding, who are both 1 under for the tournament.