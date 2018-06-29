        <
          Kelly shoots 69 to hang onto 1-shot lead at US Senior Open

          3:52 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Jerry Kelly shot 1-under 69 in calm conditions at the Broadmoor to cling to a one-shot lead over his playing partner, Miguel Angel Jimenez, with Friday morning's rounds complete at the U.S. Senior Open.

          Kelly will head into the weekend at 5 under, a shot ahead of Jimenez, who birdied the par-5 ninth to close his round at 2-under 68.

          Tim Petrovic had the round of the tournament so far, shooting 30 over his second nine holes to finish with a 65 and move to 3-under par for the tournament.

          Rocco Mediate and Kevin Sutherland were among those starting their afternoon rounds at 2 under.

          Winds were expected to pick up in the afternoon after a morning that saw five below-par scores, including a 68 from Davis Love III and a 67 from Philip Golding, who are both 1 under for the tournament.

