Sweden's Alexander Noren came from nowhere to overtake compatriot Marcus Kinhult with a four-under-par 67 to win the HNA French Open at Le Golf National in Paris.

The world No. 16 strengthened his position in the race for a Ryder Cup place on the course which will host the clash between Europe and the USA with a final round 67 to emerge from the pack and take the title.

Noren looked out of contention before the final round despite an impressive third round 65 on Saturday.