Sweden's Alexander Noren came from nowhere to overtake compatriot Marcus Kinhult with a four-under-par 67 to win the HNA French Open at Le Golf National in Paris.
The world No. 16 strengthened his position in the race for a Ryder Cup place on the course which will host the clash between Europe and the USA with a final round 67 to emerge from the pack and take the title.
Noren looked out of contention before the final round despite an impressive third round 65 on Saturday.
Fellow Swede Kinhult led on 10-under-par, two shots clear of Englishman Chris Wood, three ahead of Spain's Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm and fully seven clear of Noren.
But a disastrous triple bogey at the 4th left the door open for a challenge from the pack and derailed Kinhult's fine weekend as he dropped away with a five over par 76.
Noren edged up the leaderboard before consecutive birdies at the 16th and 17th holes and an excellent par on the tricky 18th put him seriously in the mix.
But with players still out on the course it looked like his charge had come too late.
American Julian Suri led heading into the 18th, but he failed to clear the water hazard and ended with an agonising double bogey to fall short of the win.
Rahm and Garcia both hit over par rounds to drop out of the running but Englishman Wood stayed consistent until missing a six-foot putt to bogey the 17th.
Wood was unable to birdie the last, confirming a 10th career victory on the European Tour for Noren, who finished on 7-under-par.
"It's unbelievable," Noren said. "I never thought I was going to win."
"It's a tricky golf course and the first two days were tough for me."
"I played a lot better on the weekend. It's not the way maybe you want to see your opponent come in but we all fight out there and sometimes you win and sometimes you lose."
Suri, Wood and Scotland's Russell Knox -- who carded the joint-based round of the day with a 65 -- finished joint second one shot back.