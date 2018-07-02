Graeme McDowell will miss a crucial qualifier for The Open after his clubs went missing following a flight from France to the UK.

The Northern Irishman, who won the U.S. Open in 2010, had been due to compete in a qualifier for The Open at St Anne's on Tuesday but his clubs failed to show up after his flight from Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport to Manchester, leading to McDowell to take to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

"I have officially withdrawn from The Open qualifying tomorrow at St Anne's Old Links," McDowell said on Twitter.

"I cannot give 100% without my own equipment which has been mishandled by Air France and must turn my attention to the Irish Open this weekend.

"Lots of you wanting to know why I don't grab a set off the rack and give it my best shot to get in The Open. Of course I could do this, but wouldn't be firing on all cylinders."

McDowell had hoped to secure one of three spots for The Open, which this year takes place at Carnoustie, at an event at St Anne's featuring a 72-strong field featuring primarily low-ranked players.

However, with the Irish Open and the Scottish Open also carrying Open qualification spots, there is still time for McDowell to make it to Carnoustie.