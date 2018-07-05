Rory McIlroy says he needs to take more risks and play like he did as a teenager if he is to win a first major since 2014 this summer.

The four-time major winner burst onto the golfing scene as an 18-year-old when he won the Silver Medal for best amateur on his first Open appearance.

But McIlroy, now 29, hasn't added to his major haul since his PGA Championship win in 2014, despite being in some good positions going into final rounds.

"I think as you get older, it's natural instinct to become a little more careful," McIlroy told reporters at the Irish Open -- which gets underway Thursday.

"You take way more risks when you're a teenager... I just need to get back to playing the game like I was a teenager. Not be careful, not try to be too perfect. Not try to control things that you can't control. Just go out and play your game.

"That's the one thing that I need to do better and it's more a mental thing rather than anything physical or anything. I just have to approach it better mentally."

McIlroy has been left frustrated by his efforts to secure a fifth major title, notably shooting a two-over-par 74 at this year's Masters after starting the day in the final group.

With The Open, which the Northern Irishman also won in 2014, and the PGA Championship to come this summer, McIlroy says he hopes he can add to his major tally -- but stressed he isn't obsessed by the top prizes.

"Look, if I didn't win another major for the rest of my career, nothing is going to change in my life whether I win one or not," he said.

"But obviously I wouldn't feel like I'll have fulfilled my potential... I'd be disappointed but again, it's not going to change things. I don't panic. It doesn't keep me up at night.

"I've got two more chances this year to hopefully play myself into contention. That was my goal... to give myself a chance and to put myself in positions to see how I fare."

McIlroy tees off at the Irish Open Thursday afternoon as he continues his preparations for The Open, which starts in Carnoustie, Scotland on July 19.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.