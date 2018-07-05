Three-time major champion and home favourite Padraig Harrington is one shot behind leader Ryan Fox after day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Harrington shot a four-under-par 68 at Ballyliffin Golf Club, Donegal to join a group of four other players behind Australian Fox, who is -5.

The Irishman was placed at 66/1 before the event, which the 48-year-old last won in 2007, just weeks before winning his first Open Championship at St. Andrews.

"There's not often there's value in my game," joked Harrington afterwards. "My performances always go up a level or two when it comes to a links course. Maybe they factored that in and that says I'm even worse than I thought!"

Graeme McDowell and 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett are a touch further back at -1. McDowell, another Irishman, has yet to qualify for this month's Open and is aiming to secure qualification with a good performance this week.

Defending champion and pre-tournament favourite Jon Rahm is in danger of missing the cut after shooting a two-over-par 74.