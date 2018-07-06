        <
          Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: Tale of the tape

          Tiger, Mickelson planning $10M head-to-head match (2:08)

          Trey Wingo and Mike Golic react to a possible high-stakes match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. (2:08)

          12:28 PM ET
          • Nick PietruszkiewiczESPN.com
            • Senior editor for college basketball
            • Joined ESPN in 2008
            • Graduate of the University of Maryland
          The two biggest names in golf over the past 25 years -- Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson -- are reportedly in conversations about a $10 million, winner-take-all match. While they aren't the top two players in the world anymore, the two remain among the most recognizable names and largest draws in golf. Their careers, too, speak for themselves.

          So why not put them on a stage together and go head-to-head for a big prize. (While $10 million is a lot of money, take a look at the numbers below. These two have earned quite a bit of cash over the years.)

          As we daydream about this match actually happening, it's time for a refresher course on what these two have accomplished.

