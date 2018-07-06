Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: Tale of the tape

The two biggest names in golf over the past 25 years -- Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson -- are reportedly in conversations about a $10 million, winner-take-all match. While they aren't the top two players in the world anymore, the two remain among the most recognizable names and largest draws in golf. Their careers, too, speak for themselves.

So why not put them on a stage together and go head-to-head for a big prize. (While $10 million is a lot of money, take a look at the numbers below. These two have earned quite a bit of cash over the years.)

As we daydream about this match actually happening, it's time for a refresher course on what these two have accomplished.

Tiger vs. Phil: By the numbers Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson Career wins 79 43 Major championships 14 5 Last win WGC-Bridgestone (2013) WGC-Mexico (2018) Career earnings $111.9 million $87.5 million Overall top-10 finishes 189 193 Top-3 finishes in majors 24 23 Official World Golf Ranking 67 20

Tiger vs. Phil: 2018 season Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson Scoring average 69.765 69.884 Driving distance 304.9 (26th) 296.6 (86th) Driving accuracy 54.92% (178th) 51.55% (200th) Greens in regulation 66.52% (85th) 63.84% (143rd) Strokes gained (putting) .239 (52nd) 1.050 (2nd) Strokes gained (tee-to-green) 1.509 (6th) .778 (42nd) Strokes gained (total) 1.748 (7th) 1.828 (5th)