Expert picks for the John Deere Classic

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the John Deere Classic this week.

Our FantasyGolfInsider experts have picked the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

DraftKings value picks

Joel Dahmen

Dahmen's played with quite the list of golf names the past few weeks in Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson. This week his playing partners should be in awe of his game instead of the other way around. Aside from chalk Dahmen at the St. Jude, he's regularly been on less than 5 percent of rosters in GPPs and I expect the same again this week, which should allow us to take an overweight exposure without committing a ton of lineups to him. That allows us to grab a chunk of all four of the players listed in this section. -- Taras Pitra

Andrew Putnam

Another week with a less than stellar field as we lead into The Open Championship next week. We are looking for value this week and Putnam seems to be providing that at $7,600. After a hiccup last where he missed the cut at Greenbrier. Before that though he was red hot with two Top 10s in his previous six tournaments and also a T27 and T20. He only has one appearance here three years ago where he missed the cut, but he is a much better player right now. Also, keep in mind he did not play terribly last week; he still went 70-69 in the first two rounds. He gets the price cut this week and you should lock him into your lineups. -- Jeff Bergerson

Chez Reavie

Pros: One missed cut in seven tries here, with two top-25 finishes. Reavie is strong from tee-to-green thanks to strong play both off the tee and on approach, and is a better putter than given credit for. Reavie is always in play on courses where par-4 scoring is important, as he hits birdies or better at an 18.83 percent clip on par-4s and averages 3.98. He's not great from 50-125 yards, but given his short distance off the tee, his most common approach shots will be closer to the 125-175 yeard range where he excels. Remarkably accurate off the tee and hits GIR 68 percent of the time.

Cons: Extremely short off the tee -- 282.3 yard average over all drives -- Reavie won't take advantage of the three par 5s the same way longer hitters will this week. Much like Austin Cook he's bad out of the sand, and is awful on approach if he misses the fairway. Missed back-to-back cuts, so very recent form isn't excellent. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Robert Garrigus

With a soft field, we are going to need to hit a few players on the lower end of the salary scale in order to fit as many high calibers players into our lineups up top as possible. Enter Garrigus, who tends to play his best golf each season during this stretch where the fields are a little easier and the courses allow for plenty of scoring. Over his last eight starts here, he's missed the cut just once (although he does have a WD and a DQ) and has four top-25 finishes. What I like with Garrigus is that he's consistently good from the key approach distances we'll be looking this week from 125-200 yards and he still has plenty off the tee to take advantage of the three par 5 holes in play this week. He's a total boom or bust play, but at just $7,600, using Garrigus opens up plenty of options for the rest of your roster. -- Zach Turcotte

Wesley Bryan

Bryan will be playing at TPC Deere Run for the third time and should be in line for another quality fantasy performance in the John Deere Classic. He finished T3 here last year and T8 the year prior, so clearly he has a liking for this course. What Bryan has lacked with his ball striking this season has been made up for with his putter, and putting is typically what keeps you in the mix at TPC Deere Run. Bryan is also fresh off a T26 finish in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier where he ranked third in SG: Putting. If Bryan is able to improve his ball striking this week and continue with the hot putter, he could very well be a threat to win. For only $9,000 on FanDuel, Bryan appears to be one of the better value plays. -- Erik Dantoft