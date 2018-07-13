        <
        >

          Thidapa Suwannapura opens with 65 to lead LPGA Marathon Classic

          8:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SYLVANIA, Ohio -- Thidapa Suwannapura shot a 6-under-par 65 to take the first-round lead at the Marathon Classic on Thursday.

          Suwannapura, who has three top-10 finishes in 117 career LPGA Tour events, birdied five of the final six holes, including the par-5 18th at Highland Meadows.

          She had her last top-10 finish in 2014 at the Kingsmill Invitational. Her best performance this season was a tie for 18th three weeks ago in Arkansas.

          Seven players, including defending champion I.K. Kim and former No. 1 Yani Tseng, were a stroke behind at 66.

          Sei Young Kim, who shot an LPGA Tour record 31-under 257 to win last week's event in Wisconsin, was four shots back.

