Open Championship 2018: Tournament news, schedule, coverage and analysis

The Open Championship returns to Carnoustie -- dubbed by many as Car-Nasty because of the difficulty of the links course -- for the first time since 2007.
Open Championship 2018: 411
Dates: July 19-22
Location: Carnoustie Golf Links
Previous champions at Carnoustie: Tommy Armour (1931); Henry Cotton (1937); Ben Hogan (1953); Gary Player (1968); Tom Watson (1975); Paul Lawrie (1999); Padraig Harrington (2007)
Previewing The Open
