        <
        >

          The Open 2018: Tournament news, schedule, coverage and analysis

          Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
          Jul 13, 2018
          • ESPN.com

          The Open returns to Carnoustie -- dubbed by many as Car-Nasty because of the difficulty of the links course -- for the first time since 2007.

          The Open 2018: 411

          Dates: July 19-22
          Location: Carnoustie Golf Links
          Previous champions at Carnoustie: Tommy Armour (1931); Henry Cotton (1937); Ben Hogan (1953); Gary Player (1968); Tom Watson (1975); Paul Lawrie (1999); Padraig Harrington (2007)

          Previewing The Open

          Wednesday

          • COLLINS: Ranking every player in The Open field. READ

          • ESPN STAFF: Our experts predict the winner of the 2018 Open at Carnoustie. READ

          Tuesday

          • O'CONNOR: Americans in their 20s have won the past five majors. Suddenly, the youth of the U.S. owns the golf world. READ

          • HARIG: The Open has a diverse list of courses. But how do they rank? We went through the list. READ

          Monday

          • VAN VALKENBURG: Jordan Spieth has lost his magic. Can he find it at the site of his last win? READ

          • ESPN STAFF: The full rundown of The Open. READ

          The days before

          • HARIG: The collapse of Jean van de Velde. Every time The Open returns to Carnoustie, the collapse on No. 18 by van de Velde comes up. Through a host of snapshots from that one hole, we look back. READ

          • ESPN STAFF: A look at some of sports' most memorable meltdowns. READ

          • HARIG: Tiger Woods' checklist for The Open. What does Tiger have to do to get his game ready to win his first major in a decade? READ

          • PIETRUSZKIEWICZ: A step-by-step look at Woods' season. READ

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices