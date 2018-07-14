SYLVANIA, Ohio -- Brooke Henderson shot a bogey-free 5-under 66 on Friday to move into a tie for the lead after two rounds at the Marathon Classic.

The 20-year-old Canadian and Caroline Hedwall of Sweden were at 9-under 133 through 36 holes. Thidapa Suwannapura was one shot back.

Henderson and Hedwall each birdied the final two holes at Highland Meadows, both par 5s.

The 29-year-old Hedwall is looking for her first LPGA Tour victory. Henderson won earlier this season in Hawaii, the sixth of her career.

Defending champion I.K. Kim was three strokes behind. Sei Young Kim, who shot an LPGA Tour-record 31-under 257 to win last week's event in Wisconsin, was eight shots back after a 1-over 72 on Friday.