        <
        >

          Laura Davies, Trish Johnson rebound from rough starts at Senior Women's Open

          8:54 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          WHEATON, Ill. -- British golfers Laura Davies and Trish Johnson recovered from rough stretches on Friday after two rounds of the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open. Both stand at 4-under 142 through 36 holes.

          Johnson had an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole to cap a comeback, after starting on the back nine and slipping to even par for the round. She finished with a 2-under 71 in the sweltering heat at Chicago Golf Club.

          Davies struggled early on the back nine with a double-bogey at 11, then fell to even par overall before four birdies in six holes put her back at the top of the leaderboard.

          Juli Inkster is third at 1-under 145 after a 71. Danielle Ammaccapane fought back with a 71 after a rough first round and trails by four shots.

          First-round leader Elaine Crosby trails by six strokes after shooting a 5-over 78.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices