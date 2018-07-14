SYLVANIA, Ohio -- Brooke Henderson birdied the 17th hole after a so-so back nine, finishing with a 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a 1-stroke lead at the Marathon Classic.

Brooke Henderson of Canada acknowledges the gallery on the 18th hole during the third round of the Marathon Classic. Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

The late birdie moved the 20-year-old Canadian out of a tie for the lead as she seeks her second win this season. Henderson is at 11-under 202 after three rounds at Highland Meadows.

Angela Stanford and Brittany Lincicome are 1 stroke behind. Stanford vaulted into contention with a 6-under 65, which tied for the low round of the day. Lincicome had a 4-under 67, including birdies on two of the final three holes.

This is the fifth time in Henderson's career she has held the 54-hole lead. She went on to win on three of the four prior occasions.

Jacqui Concolino is 2 strokes back while 11 players are 3 back, including defending champion I.K. Kim and NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho. The Wake Forest player is in the field on a sponsor's exemption.