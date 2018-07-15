        <
          John Daly to miss only fourth Open since his first appearance in 1992

          8:14 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          CARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- John Daly is missing The Open for only the fourth time since he first became eligible as a surprise major champion.

          Daly has notified the R&A that he is withdrawing because of a knee injury. Daly also cited his knee injury in asking for a cart at the U.S. Senior Open, a request that was denied. He played the following week at The Greenbrier on the PGA Tour and missed the cut.

          Daly, who also withdrew from this week's Senior Players Championship after the second round, said in a tweet Saturday that his knee pain was "unbearable."

          He will be replaced by former PGA champion Keegan Bradley.

          Daly won The Open in 1995 at St. Andrews in a playoff over Costantino Rocca. He first became eligible for the major in 1992, a year after he won the PGA Championship at Crooked Stick as the ninth alternate.

          He has not made the cut at The Open since 2010.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

