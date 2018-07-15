CARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- John Daly is missing The Open for only the fourth time since he first became eligible as a surprise major champion.

Daly has notified the R&A that he is withdrawing because of a knee injury. Daly also cited his knee injury in asking for a cart at the U.S. Senior Open, a request that was denied. He played the following week at The Greenbrier on the PGA Tour and missed the cut.

Daly, who also withdrew from this week's Senior Players Championship after the second round, said in a tweet Saturday that his knee pain was "unbearable."

Sorry...really tried these last 2 days to compete & walk, my rt knee osteoarthritis is unbearable. It would have been nice to have gotten a cart but unfortunately was turned down by our tour board. I couldn't even hit balls this am! — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) July 14, 2018

He will be replaced by former PGA champion Keegan Bradley.

Daly won The Open in 1995 at St. Andrews in a playoff over Costantino Rocca. He first became eligible for the major in 1992, a year after he won the PGA Championship at Crooked Stick as the ninth alternate.

He has not made the cut at The Open since 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.