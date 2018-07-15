WHEATON, Ill. -- Laura Davies went virtually unchallenged in Sunday's final round of the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open, claiming the title by 10 strokes over Juli Inkster.

The 54-year-old Davies shot a 5-under 68 to finish at 16-under 276 at Chicago Golf Club in the USGA's championship for women 50 and older.

A 7-under 66 Saturday provided Davies with a 5-shot lead over Inkster. The World Golf Hall of Famer from England widened her advantage early Sunday when she birdied the par-5 second hole and Inkster made bogey.

Davies' lead never fell below 6 shots after that as she added to her extensive trophy collection. She has 85 career victories, still plays on the LPGA Tour and finished tied for second at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup earlier this year.

Inkster shot an even-par 73. England's Trish Johnson also shot 73 to finish third, 12 shots back. Danielle Ammaccapane was fourth and Yuko Saito finished fifth.

Martha Leach was the top amateur, tying for 10th at 6-over 298.