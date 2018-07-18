ESPN predictions: Who will win The Open?

We travel to Carnoustie, Scotland, for the third major of the season, arguably the most challenging of all The Open venues.

Matt Barrie

Open champion: Justin Rose

Why he'll win: I've been on Rose since the Masters, and I'm staying with him here. He's put together too good of a season not to have a major thrown in there. I'm 0-for-2. He'll make Carnoustie the spot.

Michael Collins

Open champion: Tommy Fleetwood

Why he'll win: Flowing robes and a pair of Birkenstocks would look just as normal on Fleetwood as do the golf clothes he wins in. His golf game is heavenly and he was smart enough to withdraw from last week's Scottish Open to rest. That's a man who knows the grind ahead. He doesn't need to waste energy. This week will be about managing bad breaks. Fleetwood knows that and will do it better than everyone else this week.

Matt Cooper

Open champion: Alex Noren

Why he'll win: He has translated his stellar European Tour form to both the PGA Tour and WGC this year, won the Open de France earlier this month, is a past winner of the Scottish Open on linksland, tied for sixth 12 months ago at Royal Birkdale, and blasted a sensational 64 in high wind at Carnoustie in the 2016 Dunhill Links. He's ready.

Michael Eaves

Open champion: Rickie Fowler

Why he'll win: He hits it too far and he scrambles and putts as well as any player in the world not to contend here. Plus, it's time for him to join his friends on tour who already have won at least one major.

Tom Hamilton

Open champion: Tommy Fleetwood

Why he'll win: The European No.1 is quietly putting together a nice run of form, including his 63 in the final round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. England has not had a winner at The Open for 26 years. That could all change at Carnoustie.

Bob Harig

Open champion: Brooks Koepka

Why he'll win: He became the first player since Curtis Strange in 1989 to win consecutive U.S. Opens, so why not become the first since Tiger Woods in 2000 to win the U.S. Open and The Open in the same year? Koepka has been quiet since winning at Shinnecock, playing only the Travelers Championship (a tie for 19th) since his second major victory. But he's shown a good ability to play the links style, as he tied for sixth last year at Royal Birkdale and tied for 10th in 2015 at St. Andrews.

Ian O'Connor

Open champion: Rory McIlroy

Why he'll win: He's due. Overdue. If the weather doesn't take a cruel turn, McIlroy, the ultimate good-weather golfer, will remind everyone that he's the most accomplished player in the world under age 30. The low amateur at Carnoustie in 2007 will be the low pro at Carnoustie in 2018.

Nick Pietruszkiewicz

Open champion: Matthew Fitzpatrick

Why he'll win: I can't keep picking Rickie Fowler. I can't keep picking Rickie Fowler. I can't keep picking Rickie Fowler. That's what I kept thinking as I looked at the list. And that's how I found my way to Fitzpatrick. He's coming off a T-14 at the Scottish Open and finished T-12 at last month's U.S. Open.

Steven Saunders

Open champion: Russell Knox

Why he'll win: The U.S-based Scot finished second at the Open de France last month and then won the Irish Open at the links of Ballyliffin. He had a dismal 2017 at the majors, missing the cut at all four, but then tied for 12th at the U.S. Open last month and would have the home crowd roaring if he's in the mix by Sunday.

Kevin Van Valkenburg

Open champion: Rickie Fowler

Why he'll win: Fowler is too good to keep spinning his wheels in majors. He's an elite ball striker and great at playing in the wind. A baked-out Carnoustie is going to require imagination and precision, and Fowler has both.

ESPN Stats & Information

Open champion: Rickie Fowler

Why he'll win: Fowler fits a bunch of different trends. Nine of the last 11 major winners were first-time major winners and each of the last three at Carnoustie were first-time major winners; Each of the last five major winners have been Americans in their 20s (he is 29); and he has been on the cusp, finishing T-5 or better in three of the last five majors (8 top-5s overall).