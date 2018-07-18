Ranking every player in The Open field

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- Rank the whole field?

Again?

But everyone knows this is the major where Mother Nature determines the winner.

That was my answer when my editor asked me one more time to attempt this rankings nightmare. There was that evil grin still on his face.

"You're good. It'll be a challenge."

So here we go again, my full list (with some explanations tossed in along the way). Now, I'll be over there curled up in the fetal position muttering and blubbering.

Tommy Fleetwood came close at the U.S. Open. Some of our experts think The Open is when he will break through. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

1. Tommy Fleetwood

It's his time. The pressure is off after last year's home game at Royal Birkdale. Fleetwood is playing like a man who believes he can win. Karma alert!!! The first golfer I saw after arriving in Carnoustie on Saturday? Yep, Tommy Fleetwood. I had already decided he was my pick.

2. Rickie Fowler

Being a bridesmaid is getting old. This one might hurt even more than the loss at the PGA Championship. Do not be surprised if something crazy happens and Rickie wins with Fleetwood finishing second.

3. Justin Rose

It seems now that Justin Rose is in the mix at every major. This week will be no exception.

4. Brooks Koepka

The reigning U.S. Open champion is showing exactly what would happen if he remained healthy.

5. Henrik Stenson

Built to be the perfect villain in a Jason Bourne movie, we all know what he's capable of at an Open championship.

6. Thorbjorn Olesen

Not many Americans are familiar with "Thunder Bear." Olsen was known for his power when he first came on the European Tour. Having won a European Tour event recently, he's a name you shouldn't be surprised to see on this leaderboard come Sunday.

7. Alex Noren

The "other Swede" (Henrik Stenson being the best known), Noren is second in the Race to Dubai after winning in France a couple of weeks ago. He's ready and now rested.

8. Dustin Johnson

This is where his "B game" gets him nowadays. If he finds his way back to his "A game" like the first two rounds at the U.S. Open ... game over for everyone else.

9. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Just a kid when he was first introduced to us at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 2014 (he was just 19 then), Fitzpatrick is now an established European Tour player with eyes on this year's Ryder Cup.

Jordan Spieth is the defending Open champion, but the past year since he claimed the Claret Jug has been a struggle. Rob Carr/Getty Images

10. Jordan Spieth

Oh putter, where art thou? The beauty of The Open means he doesn't have to be "great" with the flat stick, just better than he's been.

11. Thomas Pieters

12. Ian Poulter

This will be the "feel-good" story for European Ryder Cup fans. Poulter is in a perfect position to play himself into the conversation, but far enough away off the lead to not feel the true pressure. This performance will definitely make him a captain's pick later this year.

13. Ross Fisher

14. Rafael Cabrera Bello

15. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

16. Russell Knox

17. Patrick Reed

I bet you didn't know Reed is leading the points on the European Tour's Race to Dubai. And after winning the Masters, Captain America finished fourth at the U.S. Open. I won't be the least bit surprised if he's in contention heading into the weekend.

18. Jon Rahm

19. Rory McIlroy

20. Charley Hoffman

Can Tiger or Phil (or both) get themselves into contention and put a charge into Carnoustie this week? Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

21. Phil Mickelson

Lost in all the talk about "The Match" is how much Phil enjoys the challenge of playing this style of golf. Remember the battle Phil and Stenson had a couple of years ago? So does Lefty.

22. Tiger Woods

Weather is what will determine how high TW finishes. With all things equal, he won't contend. That will disappoint some people. But step back and think big picture. This will be a big step in the right direction toward Woods returning to the winner's circle.

23. Paul Casey

24. Jason Day

25. Branden Grace

26. Justin Thomas

27. Zach Johnson

28. Luke List

29. Hideki Matsuyama

The pairing with Tiger Woods will hurt Matsuyama on Friday, but benefit him Thursday. He'll have the adrenaline Thursday, but watch out for the letdown Friday when he has a short turnaround after the late first-round starting time. I also have Matsuyama here because the weather is supposed to be mild. If the weather gets crazy Thursday or Friday, he won't be here for the weekend.

30. Tyrrell Hatton

31. Adam Hadwin

32. Matt Kuchar

33. Brandt Snedeker

34. Kevin Kisner

35. Eddie Pepperell

He got one of the final three spots available at last week's Scottish Open when he finished second. He will be able to carry the momentum through to this week and make the weekend.

36. Shane Lowry

37. Sung Kang

38. Andy Sullivan

39. Ryan Moore

40. Marc Leishman

41. Brett Rumford

42. Julian Suri

43. Kyle Stanley

44. Nicolas Colsaerts

45. Danny Willett

46. Charl Schwartzel

47. Anirban Lahiri

48. Kevin Na

49. Rhys Enoch

50. Adam Scott

51. Jazz Janewattananond

Not only does he have my favorite name of anyone in the field, but his caddie has a beard that almost perfectly matches mine. Of course we had a beard-bonding moment on the driving range when Jazz was the one who said "You guys gotta get a picture!" This pick is totally my heart and not my head.

52. Ryan Fox

53. Lee Westwood

54. Tony Finau

55. Russell Henley

56. Daniel Berger

57. Brandon Stone

58. Charles Howell III

59. Webb Simpson

60. Paul Dunne

61. Patrick Cantlay

62. Chris Wood

63. Alexander Bjork

64. Dylan Frittelli

65. Si Woo Kim

66. Peter Uihlein

67. Jimmy Walker

68. Emiliano Grillo

69. Francesco Molinari

70. Kevin Chappell

The last time The Open was at Carnoustie, Padraig Harrington won. He'll try to summon some old magic this week. Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile via Getty Images

71. Padraig Harrington

The last man to win here at Carnoustie won't be around on the weekend to try to get the magic back or, as it happened back then, grab the trophy dropped by Sergio!

72. Bubba Watson

73. Byeong Hun An

74. Bryson DeChambeau

75. Bronson Burgoon

76. George Coetzee

77. Chesson Hadley

78. Gary Woodland

79. Pat Perez

80. Brian Harman

81. Kodai Ichihara

82. Bernhard Langer

83. Lucas Herbert

84. Louis Oosthuizen

85. Oliver Wilson

86. Stewart Cink

87. Sergio Garcia

88. Ernie Els

89. Keegan Bradley

90. Beau Hossler

91. Thomas Curtis

92. Brady Schnell

93. Jonas Blixt

94. Marcus Armitage

95. Martin Kaymer

96. Abraham Ancer

Michael Kim is going to try to keep the momentum going after winning last week in the United States. Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

97. Michael Kim

Last week's winner of the John Deere Classic just won't have the energy to keep the momentum going.

98. Retief Goosen

99. Jhonattan Vegas

100. David Duval

101. Mark Calcavecchia

102. Shota Akiyoshi

103. Ryan Armour

104. Danthai Boonma

105. Fabrizio Zanotti

106. Grant Forrest

107. Austin Cook

108. Sang-Hyun Park

109. Yuta Ikeda

110. Jorge Campillo

111. Shubhankar Sharma

112. Cameron Smith

113. Brendan Steele

114. Min Chel Choi

115. Tom Lehman

116. Gavin Kyle Green

117. Ryuko Tokimatsu

118. James Robinson

119. Chez Reavie

120. Ashton Turner

121. Jordan L. Smith

122. Jason Dufner

123. Patton Kizzire

124. Hideto Tanihara

125. Sean Crocker

126. Jason Kokrak

127. Yuxin Lin

128. Cameron Davis

129. Satoshi Kodaira

130. Scott Jamieson

131. Harldur Magnus

132. Andrew Landry

133. Xander Schauffele

134. Matt Jones

135. Masahiro Kawamura

136. Shaun Norris

137. Marcus Kinhult

138. Matthew Southgate

139. Yusaku Miyazato

140. Manasori Kobayashi

141. Tom Lewis

142. Haotong Li

143. Zander Lombard

144. Alexander Levy

145. Kelly Kraft

146. Jovan Rebula

147. Sam Locke

148. Jack Senior

149. Nicolai Hojgaard

150. Mike Hendry

151. Matt Wallace

152. Erik van Rooyen

153. Todd Hamilton

154. Darren Clarke

155. Sandy Lyle

OK, well, somebody had to be last. AFP PHOTO / ANDY BUCHANANANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

156. Jens Dantorp

I don't have anything against this man except for the fact that he kept Trevor Immelman from being what could have been an amazing Cinderella story for this year's Open by taking that spot in the championship.