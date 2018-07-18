        <
          Ranking every player in The Open field

          CARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- Rank the whole field?

          Again?

          But everyone knows this is the major where Mother Nature determines the winner.

          That was my answer when my editor asked me one more time to attempt this rankings nightmare. There was that evil grin still on his face.

          "You're good. It'll be a challenge."

          So here we go again, my full list (with some explanations tossed in along the way). Now, I'll be over there curled up in the fetal position muttering and blubbering.

          1. Tommy Fleetwood
          It's his time. The pressure is off after last year's home game at Royal Birkdale. Fleetwood is playing like a man who believes he can win. Karma alert!!! The first golfer I saw after arriving in Carnoustie on Saturday? Yep, Tommy Fleetwood. I had already decided he was my pick.

          2. Rickie Fowler
          Being a bridesmaid is getting old. This one might hurt even more than the loss at the PGA Championship. Do not be surprised if something crazy happens and Rickie wins with Fleetwood finishing second.

          3. Justin Rose
          It seems now that Justin Rose is in the mix at every major. This week will be no exception.

          4. Brooks Koepka
          The reigning U.S. Open champion is showing exactly what would happen if he remained healthy.

          5. Henrik Stenson
          Built to be the perfect villain in a Jason Bourne movie, we all know what he's capable of at an Open championship.

          6. Thorbjorn Olesen
          Not many Americans are familiar with "Thunder Bear." Olsen was known for his power when he first came on the European Tour. Having won a European Tour event recently, he's a name you shouldn't be surprised to see on this leaderboard come Sunday.

          7. Alex Noren
          The "other Swede" (Henrik Stenson being the best known), Noren is second in the Race to Dubai after winning in France a couple of weeks ago. He's ready and now rested.

          8. Dustin Johnson
          This is where his "B game" gets him nowadays. If he finds his way back to his "A game" like the first two rounds at the U.S. Open ... game over for everyone else.

          9. Matthew Fitzpatrick
          Just a kid when he was first introduced to us at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in 2014 (he was just 19 then), Fitzpatrick is now an established European Tour player with eyes on this year's Ryder Cup.

          10. Jordan Spieth
          Oh putter, where art thou? The beauty of The Open means he doesn't have to be "great" with the flat stick, just better than he's been.

          11. Thomas Pieters

          12. Ian Poulter
          This will be the "feel-good" story for European Ryder Cup fans. Poulter is in a perfect position to play himself into the conversation, but far enough away off the lead to not feel the true pressure. This performance will definitely make him a captain's pick later this year.

          13. Ross Fisher
          14. Rafael Cabrera Bello
          15. Kiradech Aphibarnrat
          16. Russell Knox

          17. Patrick Reed
          I bet you didn't know Reed is leading the points on the European Tour's Race to Dubai. And after winning the Masters, Captain America finished fourth at the U.S. Open. I won't be the least bit surprised if he's in contention heading into the weekend.

          18. Jon Rahm
          19. Rory McIlroy
          20. Charley Hoffman

          21. Phil Mickelson
          Lost in all the talk about "The Match" is how much Phil enjoys the challenge of playing this style of golf. Remember the battle Phil and Stenson had a couple of years ago? So does Lefty.

          22. Tiger Woods
          Weather is what will determine how high TW finishes. With all things equal, he won't contend. That will disappoint some people. But step back and think big picture. This will be a big step in the right direction toward Woods returning to the winner's circle.

          23. Paul Casey
          24. Jason Day
          25. Branden Grace
          26. Justin Thomas
          27. Zach Johnson
          28. Luke List

          29. Hideki Matsuyama
          The pairing with Tiger Woods will hurt Matsuyama on Friday, but benefit him Thursday. He'll have the adrenaline Thursday, but watch out for the letdown Friday when he has a short turnaround after the late first-round starting time. I also have Matsuyama here because the weather is supposed to be mild. If the weather gets crazy Thursday or Friday, he won't be here for the weekend.

          30. Tyrrell Hatton
          31. Adam Hadwin
          32. Matt Kuchar
          33. Brandt Snedeker
          34. Kevin Kisner

          35. Eddie Pepperell
          He got one of the final three spots available at last week's Scottish Open when he finished second. He will be able to carry the momentum through to this week and make the weekend.
          36. Shane Lowry
          37. Sung Kang
          38. Andy Sullivan
          39. Ryan Moore
          40. Marc Leishman
          41. Brett Rumford
          42. Julian Suri
          43. Kyle Stanley
          44. Nicolas Colsaerts
          45. Danny Willett
          46. Charl Schwartzel
          47. Anirban Lahiri
          48. Kevin Na
          49. Rhys Enoch
          50. Adam Scott

          51. Jazz Janewattananond
          Not only does he have my favorite name of anyone in the field, but his caddie has a beard that almost perfectly matches mine. Of course we had a beard-bonding moment on the driving range when Jazz was the one who said "You guys gotta get a picture!" This pick is totally my heart and not my head.
          52. Ryan Fox
          53. Lee Westwood
          54. Tony Finau
          55. Russell Henley
          56. Daniel Berger
          57. Brandon Stone
          58. Charles Howell III
          59. Webb Simpson
          60. Paul Dunne
          61. Patrick Cantlay
          62. Chris Wood
          63. Alexander Bjork
          64. Dylan Frittelli
          65. Si Woo Kim
          66. Peter Uihlein
          67. Jimmy Walker

          68. Emiliano Grillo
          69. Francesco Molinari
          70. Kevin Chappell

          71. Padraig Harrington
          The last man to win here at Carnoustie won't be around on the weekend to try to get the magic back or, as it happened back then, grab the trophy dropped by Sergio!

          72. Bubba Watson
          73. Byeong Hun An
          74. Bryson DeChambeau
          75. Bronson Burgoon
          76. George Coetzee
          77. Chesson Hadley
          78. Gary Woodland
          79. Pat Perez
          80. Brian Harman
          81. Kodai Ichihara
          82. Bernhard Langer
          83. Lucas Herbert

          84. Louis Oosthuizen
          85. Oliver Wilson
          86. Stewart Cink
          87. Sergio Garcia
          88. Ernie Els
          89. Keegan Bradley
          90. Beau Hossler
          91. Thomas Curtis
          92. Brady Schnell
          93. Jonas Blixt
          94. Marcus Armitage
          95. Martin Kaymer
          96. Abraham Ancer

          97. Michael Kim
          Last week's winner of the John Deere Classic just won't have the energy to keep the momentum going.

          98. Retief Goosen
          99. Jhonattan Vegas
          100. David Duval
          101. Mark Calcavecchia
          102. Shota Akiyoshi
          103. Ryan Armour
          104. Danthai Boonma
          105. Fabrizio Zanotti
          106. Grant Forrest
          107. Austin Cook
          108. Sang-Hyun Park
          109. Yuta Ikeda
          110. Jorge Campillo
          111. Shubhankar Sharma
          112. Cameron Smith
          113. Brendan Steele
          114. Min Chel Choi
          115. Tom Lehman
          116. Gavin Kyle Green
          117. Ryuko Tokimatsu
          118. James Robinson
          119. Chez Reavie
          120. Ashton Turner
          121. Jordan L. Smith
          122. Jason Dufner
          123. Patton Kizzire
          124. Hideto Tanihara
          125. Sean Crocker
          126. Jason Kokrak
          127. Yuxin Lin
          128. Cameron Davis
          129. Satoshi Kodaira
          130. Scott Jamieson
          131. Harldur Magnus
          132. Andrew Landry
          133. Xander Schauffele
          134. Matt Jones
          135. Masahiro Kawamura
          136. Shaun Norris
          137. Marcus Kinhult
          138. Matthew Southgate
          139. Yusaku Miyazato
          140. Manasori Kobayashi
          141. Tom Lewis
          142. Haotong Li
          143. Zander Lombard
          144. Alexander Levy
          145. Kelly Kraft
          146. Jovan Rebula
          147. Sam Locke
          148. Jack Senior
          149. Nicolai Hojgaard
          150. Mike Hendry
          151. Matt Wallace
          152. Erik van Rooyen
          153. Todd Hamilton
          154. Darren Clarke
          155. Sandy Lyle

          156. Jens Dantorp
          I don't have anything against this man except for the fact that he kept Trevor Immelman from being what could have been an amazing Cinderella story for this year's Open by taking that spot in the championship.

