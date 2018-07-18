ESPN will carry The Open in Latin America, including Brazil and the Caribbean, for the next three years thanks to a deal announced Wednesday by the network and the R&A.

The deal, which runs through 2020, gives ESPN rights to show The Open on linear and digital platforms in Latin America, starting Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. The final two rounds will be shown live starting at 7 a.m. ET. It will also be available for streaming on ESPN Play and ESPN Watch in Brazil.

"This renewal underscores our commitment to deliver world-class content to golf fans across Latin America, Brazil and the Caribbean," said Tim Bunnell, senior vice president of production, programming, marketing and advertising sales, ESPN International. "We have a long history as a broadcaster of The Open Championship and we are eager to build on the success we have had over many years in presenting The Open Championship to our viewers in the region."