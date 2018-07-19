CARNOUSTIE, Scotland - Three-time PGA Tour winner Jhonattan Vegas arrived at Carnoustie via helicopter on Thursday morning in time for his opening round at The Open after visa problems kept him from getting to Scotland.

Vegas, 33, who is from Venezuela and lives in Houston, realized last week that his visa was expired on the day he was set to travel to Europe.

Harry How/Getty Images

And thus began an odyssey that saw Vegas go through the UK embassy in New York, where his passport was then delayed.

That meant a change of plans and a crazy itinerary that saw him go from Houston to Toronto and then to Glasgow, from where he took a helicopter to Carnoustie and arrived about 90 minutes prior to his tee time.

Due to all the re-routing, Vegas' clubs did not make it in time, so his equipment company, TaylorMade, was scrambling to get a set in his hands.

Vegas detailed much of his troubles via his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

That face when you realized you visa to the UK is expired the same day you were supposed to travel. La cara cuando te das cuenta que tu visa al Reino Unido está vencida el mismo días que viajas. 😡😡🤬🤬🤬😡😡 pic.twitter.com/lztAcLUNN0 — Jhonattan Vegas (@JhonattanVegas) July 12, 2018

His only other appearance in The Open was last year at Royal Birkdale, where he missed the cut. Last year, Vegas won the RBC Canadian Open but has just one top-10 finish this year.