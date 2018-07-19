CARNOUSTIE, Scotland - Tiger Woods got off to a promising start at The Open before bogeying two of the final six holes in route to an opening-round 71.

The even-par score is five strokes back of American Kevin Kisner.

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Woods caused a bigger stir off the course when he arrived at Carnoustie wearing strips of tape on his neck to deal with soreness from a bad night's sleep earlier in the week.

He kept the tape on the entire round, although it did not appear to affect his play.

Woods made three birdies and three bogeys in his first appearance at The Open since he missed the cut at St Andrews in 2015.