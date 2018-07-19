        <
        >

          Tiger Woods cards even-par 71 in opening-round play at Carnoustie

          3:57 PM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior golf writer for ESPN.com
            • Covered golf for more than 20 years
            • Earned Evans Scholarship to attend Indiana University

          CARNOUSTIE, Scotland - Tiger Woods got off to a promising start at The Open before bogeying two of the final six holes in route to an opening-round 71.

          The even-par score is five strokes back of American Kevin Kisner.

          Woods caused a bigger stir off the course when he arrived at Carnoustie wearing strips of tape on his neck to deal with soreness from a bad night's sleep earlier in the week.

          He kept the tape on the entire round, although it did not appear to affect his play.

          Woods made three birdies and three bogeys in his first appearance at The Open since he missed the cut at St Andrews in 2015.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices