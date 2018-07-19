NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. -- Brittany Lincicome has shot a 6-over 78 in the first round of the Barbasol Championship, leaving the LPGA Tour pro's goal of making the cut likely out of reach.

Lincicome was hoping to become the second woman to make the cut in a men's event and the first since Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945. She's the first woman to get a PGA Tour start since Michelle Wie a decade ago.

Although Lincicome expected to struggle with the length of the golf course, her worst holes were two par-3s. She missed her tee shot well right on the 191-yard seventh, leaving her a difficult pitch from a downhill lie in the rough. That came up short of the green, and she ultimately made a triple-bogey 6.

On the 205-yard 18th, her tee shot came up short in the water, leading to double-bogey.

She played the other 16 holes in 1 over, making her only birdie on the par-4 third.

Lincicome likely would need a round in the mid-60s on Friday to make the cut.