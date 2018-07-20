CARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- Shubhankar Sharma rebounded from U.S. Open heartbreak to make the cut at The Open in style.

The Delhi native posted 73-71 at Carnoustie for a 2-over-par total of 143 that left him inside the cut mark, but behind all the numbers was a story of courage.

"It's definitely one of the best finishes of my career," he said. "I had a bad finish at the U.S. Open because I was inside the cut line only to finish with a bogey and then a double bogey. I even four-putted the last. That left a scar. So to fight back the way I did today and make the cut is wonderful."

After 12 holes of his second round Sharma's chances of making the weekend were perilous with his score for the week standing at 5 over following four early bogeys. Birdies at the 13th and 14th offered him hope of making the cut and a stunning final-hole birdie from six feet confirmed it.

"It's great that I made that final birdie," he said. "But I'm really proud of myself for the way I fought after the 13th hole today.

"I was trying to be as free as possible on the course, but inside I was very nervous. It wasn't easy out there. Every shot was a struggle. But you just have to keep it simple. If you let the pressure get to you, you will mess it up."

He had a long wait for confirmation of his progress to the final 36 holes, with well over half the field still to complete their rounds when Sharma signed his card. It is the first time he has made the weekend in his third major championship start, but it was worth the wait and could hardly have been more timely.

"It is my birthday tomorrow," he said with a smile. "This is my favourite major championship and so it is the best birthday present I could have had."