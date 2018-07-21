CARNOUSTIE, Scotland - Tiger Woods stirred this remote Scottish town on Saturday afternoon, briefly finding his name atop the leaderboard at The Open, and leaving himself some hope for a legitimate Sunday charge to a 15th major championship.

Tiger Woods celebrates a birdie on the 9th hole during the third round of The Open in Carnoustie, Scotland. AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Woods, playing in The Open for the first time since 2015, birdied six of his first 14 holes at Carnoustie to tie for the lead before a bogey at the 16th hole - his only one of the day - dropped him back.

He finished with a 5-under-par 66 and had to wait to see where he stood through three round as 32 players teed off after him.

Woods, who is playing in his 12th tournament this year after missing most of the last two seasons due to four back surgeries, opened the tournament with consecutive scores of par-71. It was his first round in the 60s on the weekend of an Open since 2007, when he shot a Saturday 69 at Carnoustie.

The 14-time major champion narrowly avoided disaster at the 18th hole when his tee shot somehow stayed out of the burn. He ma ages to get up and down for par.