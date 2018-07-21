        <
        >

          Brittany Lincicome shoots 71 but misses cut at Barbasol Championship

          2:13 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. -- Brittany Lincicome missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship after shooting a 1-under 71, failing in her bid to become the first female golfer since 1945 to make the cut in a PGA Tour event.

          The eight-time LPGA Tour winner with two major titles was the first woman since Michelle Wie in 2008 to play in a PGA Tour event. Lincicome had sought to join Babe Zaharias (1945) as the only women to make the cut.

          But Lincicome faced a huge hurdle after an opening 78 left her near the bottom of the field. She had six birdies in Saturday's rain-delayed second round at the Champion Trace course at Keene Trace Golf Club, highlighted by an eagle-3 at 17. Her round included six bogeys, including three on the final four holes, and she finished at 5 over 149.

          Troy Merritt (-15) enters the third round leading Billy Horschel and Cameron Percy by 2 strokes.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices