          Defending Open champ Jordan Spieth in share of third-round lead

          3:26 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner are in a three-way tie for the lead entering the final round at the Open.

          Schauffele and Kisner are going for their first victory in a major, while Spieth is seeking his fourth and to be the first back-to-back Open champion in 10 years.

          Spieth fired a 6-under 65 on Saturday at Carnoustie to improve his overall score to 9-under. Schauffele birdied three of the last five holes to complete a 67, while Kisner, who entered the round tied with Zach Johnson for the lead, shot a 68.

          Spieth, Schauffele and Kisner are two shots ahead of Kevin Chappell, who is in sole possession of fourth place after shooting a 67 on Saturday.

          Johnson had an up-and-down round, holing an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole but also shooting three bogeys and a double-bogey on No. 12 to finish at 72 for the round. He is four shots off the lead.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

