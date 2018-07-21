Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner are in a three-way tie for the lead entering the final round at the Open.

Schauffele and Kisner are going for their first victory in a major, while Spieth is seeking his fourth and to be the first back-to-back Open champion in 10 years.

Spieth fired a 6-under 65 on Saturday at Carnoustie to improve his overall score to 9-under. Schauffele birdied three of the last five holes to complete a 67, while Kisner, who entered the round tied with Zach Johnson for the lead, shot a 68.

Spieth, Schauffele and Kisner are two shots ahead of Kevin Chappell, who is in sole possession of fourth place after shooting a 67 on Saturday.

Johnson had an up-and-down round, holing an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole but also shooting three bogeys and a double-bogey on No. 12 to finish at 72 for the round. He is four shots off the lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.