The leaders, big names and sleepers who could win The Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- Hardly nasty, Carnoustie turned nice on Saturday during the third round The Open. Birdies and roars galore. The course has been on fire for a majority of the week, and a good number of players got hot, creating an entertaining day and setting up an intriguing final round. With rainy conditions expected early, and blustery windy weather in the forecast for the afternoon, Carnoustie promises to be a far different venue for the final round of the 147th Open. Here's an assessment of those with a chance to hoist the Claret Jug in Sunday's early-evening hours:

The Leaders

Jordan Spieth

This is the 17th time that Spieth has held at least a share of the lead in a major championship. He did it with an impressive round that saw him drive the first green and make eagle. He also made no bogeys in shooting 65. Spieth has been in a mini-funk for most of this year, and has not won since his stirring back nine at Royal Birkdale a year ago. But he's found some confidence on the greens and he has proven to be quite gritty in this position.

Xander Schauffele

The reigning PGA Tour rookie of the year is playing in just his second Open and earned a final-round pairing with Spieth after an impressive third-round 67. After an early bogey, Schauffele rattled off three birdies in a row and got one to drop at the 18th. A two-time PGA Tour winner who captured last year's Tour Championship, this is the first time Schauffele has a share of a 54-hole lead. This is just his sixth major championship, but Schauffele tied for sixth last month at the U.S. Open.

Kevin Kisner

Major credit to Kisner, who has struggled for months on the PGA Tour but played in the last group Saturday and didn't make a bogey, saving par from behind the green at the 18th to shoot 68. The two-time PGA Tour winner missed three cuts in his last six events including the Players Championship and the U.S. Open. Kisner has never contended at The Open, but he was in the final-day mix last year at the PGA Championship, when he tied for seventh. He's considered a tough competitor, has no problem mixing it up with guys who have better resumes, and was a good addition to last year's U.S. Presidents Cup team.

The Big Names

Rory McIlroy didn't close the gap as much as he'd like, but he's still in the mix at The Open. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger Woods

The 14-time major champion got his wish Saturday when he shot 66 and nobody raced away from him. He'll begin the final round in a tie for sixth with just five players ahead of him. Woods turned Carnoustie upside down Saturday with his third-round charge. Imagine if he makes it interesting on Sunday? As is well known, Woods has never come from behind to win a major championship. Of course, he's not won anything in five years and has had trouble putting it all together in his 12-tournament comeback this year. Saturday was special, however, and he'll need something similar Sunday to hoist a fourth Claret Jug.

Webb Simpson

The winner of the Players Championship earlier this year, Simpson has quietly worked his way into contention, shooting a 67 to tie for sixth. He's never been a final-round factor at The Open, his best finish a tie for 16th at his very first one in 2011. And he's been quiet since his Players victory in May. But who knows what another 67 might do?

Rory McIlroy

The four-time major champion couldn't quite get on track Saturday in an uneven round that saw him bogey the last hole to fall four strokes behind the leaders. McIroy has been under par in all three rounds but missed an opportunity on a relatively benign day to give himself a better shot heading into the final round.

Zach Johnson

The 2015 Open champion is the only player in the top 12 who failed to at least match par on Saturday. An eagle at the sixth seemed to settle him down after an early bogey, but he made a double bogey at the 12th and also bogeyed the 17th. But Johnson has five top-16 finishes at The Open in his past six appearances and 11 rounds in the 60s in that period. Look for him to bounce back on Sunday and make things interesting.

The Others in the Top 10

Kevin Chappell

Playing in just his third Open, Chappell has just one PGA Tour victory and doesn't seem likely to get his second here. But he's performed nicely through three rounds, getting better each day and making birdie at his final hole to shoot 67. He will play in the second-to-last group with Kisner.

Francesco Molinari

The man has been on fire of late. The Italian won the Quicken Loans National by eight strokes three weeks ago and tied for second last week at the John Deere. He flew overnight to Scotland from the Deere and is right back at it, shooting a third-round 65 to get back in the mix again. Molinari has never had a top-10 at The Open, but he's a player who has twice played against Woods in Ryder Cup singles. They will be grouped in the final round.

Alex Noren

The Swede who has 10 European Tour victories and two top-10 finishes at The Open recovered after hitting in the burn at the 18th on Saturday. He made an important bogey to remain at 5 under par. His ranking of 11th in the world suggests he is no sleeper.

Matt Kuchar

The tough-luck runner-up at Royal Birkdale last year, Kuchar shot himself into contention with a 68 on Friday but could not get much going in the third round. He rallied from three bogeys over the first eight holes to get back within range. Kuchar never contended at The Open until last year and has been pretty quiet on the PGA Tour this year. He missed the cut in his last start at the U.S. Open.

Tommy Fleetwood

The four-time European Tour winner who holds the competitive Carnoustie record of 63 can't be discounted even though he lost ground to the lead with an even-par round on Saturday. An excellent ball-striker, a windy, difficult day could play into his favor.

Anyone Else?

Justin Rose

He barely made it to the weekend, then shot the best score ever in an Open at Carnoustie -- a 64. He will be six groups in front of the leaders. Perhaps he can get going early and put the heat on again? Rose is five strokes back.

Adam Scott

Virtually forgotten this week, Scott shot 68 Saturday to give himself a chance. It has been a trying year for Scott, who is tied for 13th and five back,.He goes out well ahead of the leaders and if there is a low score in him, perhaps that holds up later in testy conditions