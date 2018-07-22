Eddie Pepperell says he was a "little hungover'' during his round of 4-under 67 Sunday that has left him 1 shot off the lead at The Open when he walked off the course.

Pepperell shot a 71 on Saturday to start the final round 8 strokes off the lead, He said Sunday he was "so frustrated" and had "too much to drink last night."

The No. 72-ranked English golfer hadn't been hopeful ahead of the final round, saying "today was, really, I wouldn't say a write-off, but I didn't feel I was in the golf tournament."

Pepperell teed off at 11.40 a.m. local time with Phil Mickelson.