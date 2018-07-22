        <
        >

          Pepperell admits to having too much to drink the night before

          England's Eddie Pepperell shot 4-under Sunday to finish 5-under at the Open Championship. Associated Press
          1:13 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Eddie Pepperell says he was a "little hungover'' during his round of 4-under 67 Sunday that has left him 1 shot off the lead at The Open when he walked off the course.

          Pepperell shot a 71 on Saturday to start the final round 8 strokes off the lead, He said Sunday he was "so frustrated" and had "too much to drink last night."

          The No. 72-ranked English golfer hadn't been hopeful ahead of the final round, saying "today was, really, I wouldn't say a write-off, but I didn't feel I was in the golf tournament."

          Pepperell teed off at 11.40 a.m. local time with Phil Mickelson.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices