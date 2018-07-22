Tiger Woods reviews his missteps at the 11th and 12th holes that caused him to fall short of capturing his 15th major championship. (1:30)

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland -- Tiger Woods made a spirited run at his 15th major championship on Sunday, holding the outright lead with eight holes to play at Carnoustie on Sunday, only to see it quickly unravel with a couple of wayward tee shots -- both irons -- that knocked him down the leaderboard.

Woods finished where he started Sunday, at 5 under, shooting a final-round 71 to finish 3 strokes behind champion Francesco Molinari -- Woods' playing partner in the final round.

Woods, who stood on the 11th tee with a 1-shot lead at The Open, hit a spectator over the green from deep rough with his second shot, left a pitch short and made a double-bogey. A similar result occurred on the following hole when he missed the fairway and made bogey.

That dropped Woods from 7 under par to 4 under par and scrambling to get back into the tournament.

He had birdied the fourth and sixth holes and watched others implode around him to get in the Sunday lead of a major championship for the first time since the 2011 Masters.

And when he hit a remarkable approach shot out of fairway bunker at the 10th -- clearly a high lip and getting the ball over a burn -- it appeared to be Woods' day.

But despite leading the field in driving accuracy heading into the final round, he could not find the burned-out short grass at the 11th and 12th holes, and it cost him dearly. Third-round leaders Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner all had double-bogeys in their round to make for a wide-open chase, but Woods was unable to avoid the same fate and had little margin for error.

Bidding to win his 15th major 40 years removed from Jack Nicklaus doing the same thing in 1978 at St. Andrews, Woods had not been in this position in years. The 4-shot final-round deficit was his closest to the lead in a major since the 2013 Open at Muirfield, where he was 2 back but tied for sixth. Also that year he tied for fourth at the Masters.

But plagued by back problems and four surgeries starting in 2014, this was just his 10th major championship start in that time period. It was his first Open since missing the cut at St. Andrews in 2015.