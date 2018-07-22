        <
          Francesco Molinari wins Open for 1st career major championship

          2:19 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Francesco Molinari won The Open on Sunday, outlasting a star-studded field that included Tiger Woods to clinch his first career major championship.

          Molinari holed a 5-foot birdie putt at No. 18 to complete a bogey-free round at 2-under-par 69. He finished with an overall score of 8-under par, two shots ahead of Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele.

          Molinari, 35, is the first Italian golfer to ever win a major championship. Paired with Woods throughout his final round at Carnoustie, Molinari parred his first 13 holes before making a birdie at the par-5 14th hole.

          Molinari's victory ended an American stranglehold on golf's major championships, with a U.S. golfer having won the previous five.

          Woods held the outright lead after 10 holes but shot a double-bogey on No. 11, followed by a bogey on No. 12. He finished at 5-under overall, tied with Eddie Pepperell and Kevin Chappell for sixth place.

          Jordan Spieth, who shared the overall lead with Kisner and Schauffele after three rounds, struggled Sunday to a 76 and finished four shots behind Molinari at 4-under.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

