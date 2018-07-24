Expert picks for the RBC Canadian Open

The PGA Tour heads to Oakville, Ontario, Canada, this week for the RBC Canadian Open.

Our ESPN and FantasyGolfInsider experts have picked the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals.

Pick to win

Dustin Johnson

He had time to regroup over the weekend after missing the cut at The Open. He's been top 10 in his last two visits to Glen Abbey. This is a good week for redemption for the No. 1 player in the world. -- Bob Harig

DraftKings value picks

Charley Hoffman

Last year's runner-up finish highlights his strong history here, but he also finished 7th in 2015 and 16th in 2013. His good play at Carnoustie was a bit of a surprise, but it marked his fourth straight top-20 finish going back to the US Open. Maybe Hoffman is finding his form again, which puts him in play in all formats. -- Taras Pitra

Chris Kirk

Events following a major usually don't have loaded fields, so we are looking for a cut-maker who can provide us some value this week. The highest ranked guy in the $7,000 price range in our proprietary model is Kirk, who has made eight straight cuts dating back to the RBC Heritage in April. In his last three appearances at Glen Abbey he has made the cut each time including a T-14 and T-21. The $7,400 price is extremely low for a guy who provides such a high floor in this field. -- Jeff Bergerson

Seamus Power

Power finished T-10 here last year and has only missed one cut in his past six events. He's very long off the tee and is a very strong putter. Given how strong his putting is, he ranks sixth in sand saves and 19th in scrambling, and he's a much better par-5 player than on par-3s and -4s, which is another key stat for this event. -- Adam Daly

FanDuel value picks

Joel Dahmen

Few have shown more improvement from tee to green this season than Dahmen, who has elevated his game to a new level over the last few months. He has posted seven top-25 finishes in his past nine starts -- including four straight during the past month. Over the past 16 rounds versus this field, nobody outside of Dustin Johnson has been better from tee to green. Fortunately, the field is strong enough this week that we can still get Dahmen on our rosters for below the average price per player, so we need to take advantage while he is still cheap. -- Zach Turcotte

Gary Woodland

He is coming off a T-67 finish last week at The Open and will no doubt be looking forward to more scoring opportunities in Canada's national open. Woodland's game is clearly a great fit here as shown by his solo fourth-place finish last year. With four consecutive made cuts now, Woodland has recovered from his midseason slump after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open in early February. His $9,800 FanDuel salary presents a solid value for someone who should be in the mix all week. -- Erik Dantoft